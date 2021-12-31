Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys VanEck Short Muni ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, W.P. Carey Inc

New Purchases: MUB, ERIC, KLAC, NOK, MDLZ, DON, AEP, EFG, EXPR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Short Muni ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, W.P. Carey Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,231 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 81,192 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31% iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 34,111 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 6,761 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 108,446 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.17%

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $373.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 37,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 86.25%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $17.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 57,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 42.64%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 32.07%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $220.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $74.33 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $78.27.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47.