Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc Buys Ford Motor Co, Cheniere Energy Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Global Payments Inc, Fair Isaac Corp

New Purchases: LNG, MKSI, TXN, CVX, SYK, ABBV, QQQ, SCHB,

LNG, MKSI, TXN, CVX, SYK, ABBV, QQQ, SCHB, Added Positions: F, JEF, NDAQ, ELAN, PG, TGT, PEP, GOOG, RTX, QCOM, BAC, LMT, JPM, K, PAYX, PFE, HSY, KMB, JNJ, LLY, WSM, KO, C, AJG, AMAT, UPS, AKAM, WMT, WBA, WM, VEEV, CTLT, UNP, USB, TRTN, PSA, GIS, ETN, DOW, BWA, ESTA, VNT, TSEM, MS, MRK, BMY, AEP,

F, JEF, NDAQ, ELAN, PG, TGT, PEP, GOOG, RTX, QCOM, BAC, LMT, JPM, K, PAYX, PFE, HSY, KMB, JNJ, LLY, WSM, KO, C, AJG, AMAT, UPS, AKAM, WMT, WBA, WM, VEEV, CTLT, UNP, USB, TRTN, PSA, GIS, ETN, DOW, BWA, ESTA, VNT, TSEM, MS, MRK, BMY, AEP, Reduced Positions: CMCSA, ZS, TTD, DE, BAH, OSK, CAT, SHV, CRL, INTC, IIVI, TW, PKI, XPO, STE, TFX, GH, VZ, LDOS, FFIV, PANW, KEYS, BRKR, CSCO, CDW, ZION, TER, FITB, LOW,

CMCSA, ZS, TTD, DE, BAH, OSK, CAT, SHV, CRL, INTC, IIVI, TW, PKI, XPO, STE, TFX, GH, VZ, LDOS, FFIV, PANW, KEYS, BRKR, CSCO, CDW, ZION, TER, FITB, LOW, Sold Out: GPN, FICO, LHCG, UHS, VRTX, PYPL, WGO, T, DKNG, THO, IBM, EPP, SPY,

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, Cheniere Energy Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Global Payments Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, LHC Group Inc, Universal Health Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc owns 136 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mastrapasqua+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,392 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 321,573 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 154,820 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,807 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 82,245 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 56,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73. The stock is now traded at around $158.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $175.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $131.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $103.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1806.77%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 333,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 258,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 101.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $371.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.