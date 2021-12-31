Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc Buys Ford Motor Co, Cheniere Energy Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Global Payments Inc, Fair Isaac Corp

- New Purchases: LNG, MKSI, TXN, CVX, SYK, ABBV, QQQ, SCHB,
- Added Positions: F, JEF, NDAQ, ELAN, PG, TGT, PEP, GOOG, RTX, QCOM, BAC, LMT, JPM, K, PAYX, PFE, HSY, KMB, JNJ, LLY, WSM, KO, C, AJG, AMAT, UPS, AKAM, WMT, WBA, WM, VEEV, CTLT, UNP, USB, TRTN, PSA, GIS, ETN, DOW, BWA, ESTA, VNT, TSEM, MS, MRK, BMY, AEP,
- Reduced Positions: CMCSA, ZS, TTD, DE, BAH, OSK, CAT, SHV, CRL, INTC, IIVI, TW, PKI, XPO, STE, TFX, GH, VZ, LDOS, FFIV, PANW, KEYS, BRKR, CSCO, CDW, ZION, TER, FITB, LOW,
- Sold Out: GPN, FICO, LHCG, UHS, VRTX, PYPL, WGO, T, DKNG, THO, IBM, EPP, SPY,
For the details of MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mastrapasqua+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,392 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 321,573 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 154,820 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,807 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 82,245 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 56,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73. The stock is now traded at around $158.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $175.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $131.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $103.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1806.77%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 333,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 258,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 101.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $371.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kellogg Co (K)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.Sold Out: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82.Sold Out: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying