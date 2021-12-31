Brave Asset Management Inc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Sells PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc, ProShares UltraShort QQQ

- New Purchases: SQQQ, BXMT, HTZ, BAM, DOV, MU, LIN, QCOM, SPG,
- Added Positions: AGG, PFF, IVE, SPY, NEA, XLF, IBM, XLY, XLV, XLK, KMI, MSFT, XLC, VEU, XLU, VOO, XLP, DVY, JPM, PLUG, CRSP, NULV, EFIV, INTC, VTV, LH, AGNC, MS, GE, COP, VZ, NYT, BAC, NLY,
- Reduced Positions: TBT, DIS, PFE, TPL, QDEL, NOC, GS, FB, AXP, RDNT, MMM, MRK, JNJ, SJM, MA, BSV, ROM, SHY, VTRS, ORCL, KMB, HIG, WTM, HII, CSX, ACN,
- Sold Out: CCSI, QID, T, VIAC, GM, TSLA, TWTR, XLE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Brave Asset Management Inc
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 439,839 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.54%
- Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) - 265,680 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 164,424 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 122,877 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,458 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $33.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)
Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)
Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)
Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05. The stock is now traded at around $173.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $316.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 439,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 29.86%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 60.19%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 41,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI)
Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID)
Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $16.95.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.
