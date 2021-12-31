Donaldson Capital Management, Llc Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, 3M Co, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: SPYV, BSV, HUM, RYE, QLTA, LOW, NSC, YUM,
- Added Positions: UNP, NEAR, AFL, UNH, DPZ, AVGO, BAB, COST, LRCX, MRK, TROW, APD, AAPL, MSFT, NEE, PFE, RTX, TTWO, ABBV, ACN, MTUM, CSCO, HD, JPM, NOC, NOBL, SBUX, TXN, BLK, XOM, ICSH, JNJ, MELI, PAYX, TSLA, ADBE, GOOGL, AMZN, BRK.B, SQ, CVNA, CVX, LQD, EL, LIN, LMT, MA, FB, MU, MCO, NDAQ, NFLX, NVDA, RY, SE, USB, VUG, AMD, GOOG, BAC, BLDR, CSX, DUK, ECL, HSY, QQQ, AGG, LSTR, MS, PG, RSG, CRM, XLE, TD, VOO, WMT, XLNX, ATVI, ALL, AEP, BDX, BAH, CTAS, CMS, KO, CVS, DHR, DNP, D, FITB, GILD, JKHY, HBAN, INFO, IP, IPG, SPHQ, IWM, IVV, FLOT, QUAL, IWF, IJH, MEAR, MTD, PEP, PNC, PGR, PRU, PSA, ROST, SCHG, XLI, XLY, XLF, SXT, SO, SPY, SPYG, VTV, VRSN, WSO, WFC, WELL, ZBH,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, MMM, CMCSA, XYL, OSK, T, RTM, VLO, VIG, CINF, XLK, SPGI, LLY, INTU, NKE, SHY, GOVT, XLC, UPS, WEC, VZ, VYM, CARR, EFA, SDY, MMC, MCD, WM, VRSK, ONB, VCSH, VTI, OTIS, RMD, VB, XLV, SNPS, MDY, ERIE, AWK, AMGN, ADI, BA, BMY, CDNS, CLX, DIS, DG, EW, EA, EMR, ENB, MKTX, INBK, GS, IDXX, ITW, INTC, ICE, IBM, ISRG, IJT, PFF, KMI, LII,
- Sold Out: IBMJ, SWKS, GE, SLVM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 707,629 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 335,527 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 209,643 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 125,484 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 183,321 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $225.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $375.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 497 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $276.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 682 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $48.69. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 103.00%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $461.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 740.61%. The purchase prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88. The stock is now traded at around $434.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 298.24%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $605.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 36.86%. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $164.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 176.92%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1052.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 792 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 75.56%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $943.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
