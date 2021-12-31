Your Advocates Ltd., LLP Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Sells Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, ConocoPhillips

New Purchases: BSV, TNA, VMW, ROKU, FLIA, CHWY, CHPT, CHPT, SOFI, SOFI, VTI, URA, SLV, SARK, VORB, RIVN, BKKT, SHPW, HTZ, ATVI, DPRO, DNLI, BAND, ZKIN, WFC, HON, BBY,

BSV, TNA, VMW, ROKU, FLIA, CHWY, CHPT, CHPT, SOFI, SOFI, VTI, URA, SLV, SARK, VORB, RIVN, BKKT, SHPW, HTZ, ATVI, DPRO, DNLI, BAND, ZKIN, WFC, HON, BBY, Added Positions: SCHR, BOND, FNDF, SCHF, AGG, SPTI, SCHX, GOVT, FNDX, TOTL, IWB, SPDW, SPY, AMZN, RKLB, ASTR, INDI, SCU, EPD, DE, SPSM, CCL,

SCHR, BOND, FNDF, SCHF, AGG, SPTI, SCHX, GOVT, FNDX, TOTL, IWB, SPDW, SPY, AMZN, RKLB, ASTR, INDI, SCU, EPD, DE, SPSM, CCL, Reduced Positions: FNDE, SCHE, SLB, COP, XOM, INTC, FNDA, SPEM, AAPL, MSFT, LCID, ASO, DLTR, HD, PFE, ARKG, AEVA, TTCF, BB, NIO, SPCE, FUBO, FB, AUPH, EMAN, DIS,

FNDE, SCHE, SLB, COP, XOM, INTC, FNDA, SPEM, AAPL, MSFT, LCID, ASO, DLTR, HD, PFE, ARKG, AEVA, TTCF, BB, NIO, SPCE, FUBO, FB, AUPH, EMAN, DIS, Sold Out: HPE, USB, ARKW, PSFE, DDOG, Z, WKHS, NGCA, SKLZ, RXT, QLGN, ALGN, TSCO, NVDA, SPGI, ICE, GVA, DHR, COKE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, sells Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, ConocoPhillips, Intel Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Your Advocates Ltd., LLP. As of 2021Q4, Your Advocates Ltd., LLP owns 208 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Your Advocates Ltd., LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/your+advocates+ltd.%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 387,178 shares, 23.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.43% Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 753,370 shares, 23.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.70% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 426,727 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 349,848 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 165,455 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. New Position

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.57%. The holding were 165,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $73.6 and $111.76, with an estimated average price of $90.42. The stock is now traded at around $58.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $24.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.369900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 88 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1580.51%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 148.32%. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 490.69%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 737.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.08%. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $242.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $15.09.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.