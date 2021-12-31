Your Advocates Ltd., LLP Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Sells Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, ConocoPhillips

- New Purchases: BSV, TNA, VMW, ROKU, FLIA, CHWY, CHPT, CHPT, SOFI, SOFI, VTI, URA, SLV, SARK, VORB, RIVN, BKKT, SHPW, HTZ, ATVI, DPRO, DNLI, BAND, ZKIN, WFC, HON, BBY,
- Added Positions: SCHR, BOND, FNDF, SCHF, AGG, SPTI, SCHX, GOVT, FNDX, TOTL, IWB, SPDW, SPY, AMZN, RKLB, ASTR, INDI, SCU, EPD, DE, SPSM, CCL,
- Reduced Positions: FNDE, SCHE, SLB, COP, XOM, INTC, FNDA, SPEM, AAPL, MSFT, LCID, ASO, DLTR, HD, PFE, ARKG, AEVA, TTCF, BB, NIO, SPCE, FUBO, FB, AUPH, EMAN, DIS,
- Sold Out: HPE, USB, ARKW, PSFE, DDOG, Z, WKHS, NGCA, SKLZ, RXT, QLGN, ALGN, TSCO, NVDA, SPGI, ICE, GVA, DHR, COKE,
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 387,178 shares, 23.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.43%
- Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 753,370 shares, 23.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.70%
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 426,727 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 349,848 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 165,455 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.57%. The holding were 165,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $73.6 and $111.76, with an estimated average price of $90.42. The stock is now traded at around $58.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 196 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $24.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.369900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 653 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 88 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1580.51%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 148.32%. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 490.69%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 737.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.08%. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $242.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $15.09.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.
