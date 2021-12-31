Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF, iShares iBonds

Investment company Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,670 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,702 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  3. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 13,998 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 26,079 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,692 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 33,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.47 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $24.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $90.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $365.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.48 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.283700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1328.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.01%. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 397.89%. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 207.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 206.59%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.77 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.83.

Sold Out: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHA)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $24.14.



