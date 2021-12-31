GFS Advisors, LLC Buys Bank of America Corp, Unilever PLC, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Wells Fargo, DISH Network Corp

- New Purchases: VHT, HDV, BACPL.PFD, STWD, BIGZ, IYW, CCEP, COST, WMB, VIS, VNQI,
- Added Positions: BAC, UL, SHV, AAPL, VWO, BXMT, EWJ, JNJ, MSFT, FB, KREF, FDX, PEP, BUD, BABA, MRK, PFE, PG, INTC, T, DIS, C, AAXJ, WM, SPY, DXJ, AGG, CX, BRK.B, BA, FEZ, WMT, AXP, XLF, RDS.A, VNQ, DEM, CPNG, QQQ, ICLN, SLV, JPM, VEU, PLTR, INDA, CSCO, CIBR, IVOL, DVY, MU, VXUS, FXI, XBI, PFFD, VOO, VPL, VSS, XLU, VTV, XLE, XLV, KRBN, IWD, CVS, GWX, GDX, EWU, EWS, CVX, GSK, EFV, EFA, NFLX, SLB, MO, TSLA, SHOP, UBER, BOTZ, VGT, VGK, IBB, KRE,
- Reduced Positions: GE, WFC, GOOGL, GLD, KHC, XOM, RSP, SNY, DIA, KO, IAU, QCOM, MDY, NVDA, RDS.B, SCZ, AMZN, DIDI, DBC, CRM, PPH, OEF, VBR, UNG, VXF, SLYV, SHY, BBVA, IJS, IEV, FLRN, PFF, IGE, EMLC, EMB, GDRX, V, VOD,
- Sold Out: DISH, LH, NIO, AVGO, GM, ARKF, TWTR, CRON,
For the details of GFS Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gfs+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GFS Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,214 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.32%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 777,754 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.51%
- Unilever PLC (UL) - 478,310 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.25%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 81,048 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.97%
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 295,798 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.71%
GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $241.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $101.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1418.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 935 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ)
GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 51,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $100.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 85.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 777,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 158.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 478,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4783.60%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 109,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $162.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 258,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 205.13%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 273,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)
GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 348.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 375,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.Sold Out: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.
