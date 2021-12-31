GFS Advisors, LLC Buys Bank of America Corp, Unilever PLC, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Wells Fargo, DISH Network Corp

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, Unilever PLC, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells General Electric Co, Wells Fargo, DISH Network Corp, Sanofi SA, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GFS Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, GFS Advisors, LLC owns 173 stocks with a total value of $606 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,214 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.32% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 777,754 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.51% Unilever PLC (UL) - 478,310 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.25% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 81,048 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.97% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 295,798 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.71%

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $241.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $101.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1418.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 51,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $100.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 85.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 777,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 158.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 478,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4783.60%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 109,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $162.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 258,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 205.13%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 273,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 348.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 375,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.