Piershale Financial Group, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

New Purchases: SCHG, QQQ, IVV, SPY, PEP,

SCHG, QQQ, IVV, SPY, PEP, Added Positions: SCHX, IJJ, SCHH, DIA, HYG, LQD,

SCHX, IJJ, SCHH, DIA, HYG, LQD, Reduced Positions: SSO, NVDA, AAPL, T, MSFT, PG, ABT, HD,

SSO, NVDA, AAPL, T, MSFT, PG, ABT, HD, Sold Out: SCHA, IYM, IJS, SCHM, IJT, MRNA, BX, NET, CLF, DKS, NUE, AA, GOOG,

Crystal Lake, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Piershale Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Piershale Financial Group, Inc. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/piershale+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 569,683 shares, 24.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.34% ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 278,849 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.05% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 97,756 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.07% Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 551,593 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.94% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 257,982 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.08%

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $142.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.73%. The holding were 171,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.72%. The holding were 70,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $439.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $174.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 107.34%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.8%. The holding were 569,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 64.08%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 257,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 53.94%. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 551,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $125.21 and $141, with an estimated average price of $134.26.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.