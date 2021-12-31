Piershale Financial Group, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

- New Purchases: SCHG, QQQ, IVV, SPY, PEP,
- Added Positions: SCHX, IJJ, SCHH, DIA, HYG, LQD,
- Reduced Positions: SSO, NVDA, AAPL, T, MSFT, PG, ABT, HD,
- Sold Out: SCHA, IYM, IJS, SCHM, IJT, MRNA, BX, NET, CLF, DKS, NUE, AA, GOOG,
These are the top 5 holdings of PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 569,683 shares, 24.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.34%
- ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 278,849 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.05%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 97,756 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.07%
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 551,593 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.94%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 257,982 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.08%
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $142.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.73%. The holding were 171,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.72%. The holding were 70,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $439.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 654 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $174.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 107.34%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.8%. The holding were 569,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 64.08%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 257,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 53.94%. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 551,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $125.21 and $141, with an estimated average price of $134.26.Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76.Sold Out: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.
