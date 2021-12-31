Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Community Trust & Investment Co Buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Lowe's Inc, Nike Inc

Lexington, KY, based Investment company Community Trust & Investment Co (Current Portfolio) buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, The Walt Disney Co, sells Southwest Airlines Co, Lowe's Inc, Nike Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Trust & Investment Co. As of 2021Q4, Community Trust & Investment Co owns 117 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of COMMUNITY TRUST & INVESTMENT CO
  1. Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI) - 1,753,673 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 403,130 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.4%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 205,702 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,685 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,776 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 95,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $218.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 29,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX)

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Leap Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.08 and $3.58, with an estimated average price of $2.76. The stock is now traded at around $2.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 105,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 102.77%. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 173,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $137.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 133,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in CSX Corp by 111.27%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Boeing Co by 74.71%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $205.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.



