Community Trust & Investment Co Buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Lowe's Inc, Nike Inc

Lexington, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, The Walt Disney Co, sells Southwest Airlines Co, Lowe's Inc, Nike Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Trust & Investment Co. As of 2021Q4, Community Trust & Investment Co owns 117 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI) - 1,753,673 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 403,130 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.4% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 205,702 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,685 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,776 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 95,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $218.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 29,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Leap Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.08 and $3.58, with an estimated average price of $2.76. The stock is now traded at around $2.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 105,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 102.77%. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 173,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $137.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 133,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in CSX Corp by 111.27%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Boeing Co by 74.71%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $205.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.