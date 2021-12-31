Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, Sells PolarityTE Inc, Alkaline Water Co Inc

- New Purchases: CEMB, WFHY, QCOM, MP, FCX, LILAK,
- Added Positions: DLN, IEFA, ACWI, XSOE, FPE, IWD, VZ, FGD, BSTZ, THCX,
- Reduced Positions: FPEI, T, PTE, JPM, LRCX,
- Sold Out: WTER,
For the details of Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shorehaven+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 334,072 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 258,590 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 222,384 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.62%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 113,393 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 580,584 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 56,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY)
Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $51.96. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 38,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $164.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)
Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.62%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $63.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 222,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alkaline Water Co Inc (WTER)
Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alkaline Water Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1.18 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.44.
