Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, Sells PolarityTE Inc, Alkaline Water Co Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, Qualcomm Inc, MP Materials Corp, sells PolarityTE Inc, Alkaline Water Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 334,072 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 258,590 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 222,384 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.62% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 113,393 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 580,584 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%

Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 56,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $51.96. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 38,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $164.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.62%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $63.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 222,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shorehaven Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alkaline Water Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1.18 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.44.