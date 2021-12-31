Goepper Burkhardt LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Novartis AG

New Purchases: LOW, MGK, XLF, SWK, ESGV, VO, TT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goepper Burkhardt LLC. As of 2021Q4, Goepper Burkhardt LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 135,639 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 190,876 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 106,829 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 191,112 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 38,680 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $225.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $228.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $79.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $229.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63. The stock is now traded at around $174.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 128,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.