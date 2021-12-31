Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Goepper Burkhardt LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Novartis AG

1 minutes ago
Investment company Goepper Burkhardt LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goepper Burkhardt LLC. As of 2021Q4, Goepper Burkhardt LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goepper Burkhardt LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goepper+burkhardt+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Goepper Burkhardt LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 135,639 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 190,876 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 106,829 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 191,112 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 38,680 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $225.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $228.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $79.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $229.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63. The stock is now traded at around $174.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 128,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.



