First Pacific Financial Buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Exelon Corp, Atmos Energy Corp

- New Purchases: AAXJ, SUSB, BAM, ESML, GRNB, PG, MDYG,
- Added Positions: EFG, FNDF, JPSE, SPYX, NUSC, VZ, MKC, UL, ADBE, MDT, MRK, ED, CLX, V, UNH, AGR, PH, BYND, NUBD, APD, GRMN, ADM, BDX, ECL, CMI, CSCO, HE, AWR, AMT, WTRG, BLK, FTV, CNI, JD, XYL, CHD, WM, UNP, SYY, CRM, ROP, NEE, MSA, LHX, POR, BWA, CRWD, ITW,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, OEF, IAU, MDYV, ADI, SGOL, VUG, MRVL, VGIT, SUSC, TTEK, WFC, MSFT, NTR, GOVT, ACN, JNJ, INTC, HD, GOOG, IWS, MDY, BX, AAPL, ASML, PFE,
- Sold Out: EXC, ATO, VXUS,
For the details of First Pacific Financial's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+pacific+financial/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Pacific Financial
- iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 220,214 shares, 23.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
- SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 317,106 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 383,882 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 47,924 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) - 229,755 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
First Pacific Financial initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 27,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
First Pacific Financial initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 26,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
First Pacific Financial initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
First Pacific Financial initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Green Bond ETF (GRNB)
First Pacific Financial initiated holding in VanEck Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.240700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
First Pacific Financial initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $162.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
First Pacific Financial added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.23%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $101.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 28,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 58.31%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
First Pacific Financial added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 54.90%. The purchase prices were between $105.64 and $118.33, with an estimated average price of $113.44. The stock is now traded at around $108.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Pacific Financial. Also check out:
1. First Pacific Financial's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Pacific Financial's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Pacific Financial's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Pacific Financial keeps buying