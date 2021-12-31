Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
First Pacific Financial Buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Exelon Corp, Atmos Energy Corp

Investment company First Pacific Financial (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Exelon Corp, Atmos Energy Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Pacific Financial. As of 2021Q4, First Pacific Financial owns 98 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of First Pacific Financial
  1. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 220,214 shares, 23.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  2. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 317,106 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  3. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 383,882 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 47,924 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  5. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) - 229,755 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 27,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 26,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Green Bond ETF (GRNB)

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in VanEck Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.240700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $162.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.23%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $101.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 28,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 58.31%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 54.90%. The purchase prices were between $105.64 and $118.33, with an estimated average price of $113.44. The stock is now traded at around $108.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.

Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Pacific Financial.

