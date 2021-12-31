Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys EOG Resources Inc, Tesla Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Sells American Tower Corp, Five Below Inc, Accenture PLC

New Purchases: TSLA, WDAY, VMW, RACE, FB, CYRX, HLI, QRVO, BILL, HQY, DAN, SKIN, DOCS, S, S, NCLH, SMPL, DOCN, GTLS, THO, NAPA, DECK, WOLF, BWA, SLB, CCL, AMN, FSR, CURV, BL, TSP, OLO, PCOR, BIRD, ATCO, ALKT,

TSLA, WDAY, VMW, RACE, FB, CYRX, HLI, QRVO, BILL, HQY, DAN, SKIN, DOCS, S, S, NCLH, SMPL, DOCN, GTLS, THO, NAPA, DECK, WOLF, BWA, SLB, CCL, AMN, FSR, CURV, BL, TSP, OLO, PCOR, BIRD, ATCO, ALKT, Added Positions: EOG, WPM, LOB, CRM, GOOG, GT, TTWO, INTC, AMRC, BLL, GPN, HSY, XYL, ZM, SPOT, SQ, TXN, DAL, ALLY, CFX, YETI, TTEK, UPWK, PYPL, COF,

EOG, WPM, LOB, CRM, GOOG, GT, TTWO, INTC, AMRC, BLL, GPN, HSY, XYL, ZM, SPOT, SQ, TXN, DAL, ALLY, CFX, YETI, TTEK, UPWK, PYPL, COF, Reduced Positions: AMT, FIVE, ACN, INTU, NVDA, MSFT, MSCI, RNG, CARR, VEEV, V, SPGI, QCOM, MCHP, AMD, COIN, OSH,

AMT, FIVE, ACN, INTU, NVDA, MSFT, MSCI, RNG, CARR, VEEV, V, SPGI, QCOM, MCHP, AMD, COIN, OSH, Sold Out: GM, LEN, DHI, ISRG, ON, CHGG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EOG Resources Inc, Tesla Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Workday Inc, Live Oak Bancshares Inc, sells American Tower Corp, Five Below Inc, Accenture PLC, Intuit Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rheos Capital Works Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Rheos Capital Works Inc. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rheos Capital Works Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rheos+capital+works+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 370,400 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.66% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 333,800 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.73% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 190,400 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.66% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 385,400 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22% EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 706,500 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 242.13%

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $943.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 40,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $245.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 74,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $232.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 66,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $303.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in CryoPort Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $83.29, with an estimated average price of $69.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 242.13%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $100.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 706,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 479.93%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 664,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 296.10%. The purchase prices were between $66.18 and $97.8, with an estimated average price of $83.71. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 28.73%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $218.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 333,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2601.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 145.71%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 848,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.