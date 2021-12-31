Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Denali Advisors Llc Buys Sanmina Corp, Mueller Industries Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Sells , Adtalem Global Education Inc, Tegna Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company Denali Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sanmina Corp, Mueller Industries Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Triton International, World Fuel Services Corp, sells , Adtalem Global Education Inc, Tegna Inc, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp, AdvanSix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Denali Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Denali Advisors Llc owns 381 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DENALI ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/denali+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DENALI ADVISORS LLC
  1. Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA) - 55,255 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.25%
  2. M/I Homes Inc (MHO) - 75,566 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.57%
  3. Graham Holdings Co (GHC) - 7,411 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.46%
  4. Sanmina Corp (SANM) - 111,935 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 342.43%
  5. Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) - 83,227 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.06%
New Purchase: BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $95.76, with an estimated average price of $68.39. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 28,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.26 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $19.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $12.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 113,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.49 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 75,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $62.11, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dorian LPG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.64 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $12.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 72,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sanmina Corp by 342.43%. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $43.19, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 111,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mueller Industries Inc (MLI)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Mueller Industries Inc by 431.20%. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 66,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Triton International Ltd by 67696.49%. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $58.38. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 38,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in World Fuel Services Corp by 272068.97%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 78,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Boise Cascade Co by 59.84%. The purchase prices were between $53.82 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $64.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 61,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp by 86.04%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 257,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (BCEI)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Sold Out: Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Meritor Inc. The sale prices were between $23.22 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

Sold Out: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $15.69 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $17.43.

Sold Out: LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in LXP Industrial Trust. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $15.72, with an estimated average price of $14.89.

Sold Out: First Busey Corp (BUSE)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in First Busey Corp. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.54.

Sold Out: First Merchants Corp (FRME)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in First Merchants Corp. The sale prices were between $39.53 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $41.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of DENALI ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. DENALI ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DENALI ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DENALI ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DENALI ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus