Denali Advisors Llc Buys Sanmina Corp, Mueller Industries Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Sells , Adtalem Global Education Inc, Tegna Inc

New Purchases: BXC, TDS, IRWD, CIM, ECPG, LPG, ASO, ATLC, AAN, HSIC, WAT, CLR, CG, BY, RBB, PTSI, COWN, TITN, FNF, KE, LBC, CTO, CPRT, PLPC, RVP, SENEA, AMPH, RM, CURO, SPFI, OLP, QCRH, STKS, BLUE, RVNC, CBTX, AMAL, IMXI, LEGH, BBSI, FONR, NC, NATR, NWPX, SMBC, USAK, VLGEA, ZYXI, SB, RYI, METC, AMTB, FULC, ARQT, ASLE, HCKT, CLDX, CONN, CVLG, DCO, HBP, LEE, MKL, PLAB, SGC, TRNS, USLM, ULH, WRLD, INTT, TIPT, APEI, RLGT, INBK, HBCP, OMER, MSBI, TCS, KURA, BVS, DCPH, GRTS, DTIL, PHAT, PASG, FMTX, STTK, APR, AMOT, BGFV, CASY, CIX, EXPD, GHL, SFST, HWKN, CCRD, LAMR, LPX, MLR, PDEX, UONEK, RS, SNFCA, TUP, UTI, VALU, WU, TA, MOFG, FSBW, PRTA, ISEE, VIA, COLL, DLTH, HBB, BFST, PRVB, APLT, VNT, AOMR, ARW, ABG, BANR, HRB, HIW, MANT, NRG, PRI, AOSL,

Added Positions: SANM, MLI, TRTN, INT, BCC, PRDO, SFNC, SEM, BANF, MATX, USM, ENVA, AEL, PFS, MHO, SMP, CATY, DELL, AX, GOLF, LAZY, DFS, GTN, MBIN, GHC, OPY, HMST, STC, CINF, SNEX, GOOGL, OEC, KRO, CNXN, IBOC, LH, FOR, DVA, AMRK, HSY, AGR, LEN, ACCO, CTRN, CRAI, STRL, ACGL, BIIB, NUE, LE, TSN, GEF, PAG, INTC, OKE, JOUT, DISH, C, PDM, VZ, EIG, HTH, HCA, LYB, SCCO, NTAP, HZO, GBL, CMI, CTRA, UGI, SO, MET, LDOS, MTB, UHAL, AFL, AMCX, ALSN, REYN, RILY, STLD, SLGN, PHM, ORI, NEU, MTH, MSM, JBL, HE, GIII, FL, ETR, CRUS, AN, DOX, Reduced Positions: ATGE, TGNA, AGM, ASIX, CUBI, PRIM, EGBN, HCC, KFRC, RMR, MEI, BSIG, PATK, RUSHA, MRTN, INVA, IMKTA, EOG, WIRE, NWLI, KKR, VMW, RBCAA, PFG, HTLF, PEG, SBT, SKYW, PCAR, ONEW, LEA, FHI, GM, MMI, SNX, CMRE, MTX, WFC, NVR, BAC, MPX, HPQ, MOH, KR, ACI, SYF, WMK, ADM, JPM, BRK.B, BBY, CBRE, CE, GRMN, GD, ORCL, FOXA, WMT, UHS, PPC, AZO, PGR, TFC, DHI, BOKF, SNDR, ATH, BK, ADS, AIV, OZK, OMF, SEIC, ERIE, GPI, HOMB, PSB, SNV, RDN, BFS, Sold Out: BCEI, MTOR, VNDA, LXP, BUSE, FRME, BIO, CB, PAHC, BIG, HVT, SASR, SCHN, B, HNGR, PFE, WBA, BRC, AIRC, RNR, MPW, IP, HIG, RF, EMN, LOPE, SLVM, BKE, MSGE, CMBM, CC, MUSA, TPH, QRTEA, GPK, UMBF, GEO, NFG,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sanmina Corp, Mueller Industries Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Triton International, World Fuel Services Corp, sells , Adtalem Global Education Inc, Tegna Inc, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp, AdvanSix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Denali Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Denali Advisors Llc owns 381 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA) - 55,255 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.25% M/I Homes Inc (MHO) - 75,566 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.57% Graham Holdings Co (GHC) - 7,411 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.46% Sanmina Corp (SANM) - 111,935 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 342.43% Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) - 83,227 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.06%

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $95.76, with an estimated average price of $68.39. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 28,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.26 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $19.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $12.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 113,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.49 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 75,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $62.11, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dorian LPG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.64 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $12.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 72,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sanmina Corp by 342.43%. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $43.19, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 111,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Mueller Industries Inc by 431.20%. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 66,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Triton International Ltd by 67696.49%. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $58.38. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 38,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in World Fuel Services Corp by 272068.97%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 78,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Boise Cascade Co by 59.84%. The purchase prices were between $53.82 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $64.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 61,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp by 86.04%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 257,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Meritor Inc. The sale prices were between $23.22 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $15.69 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $17.43.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in LXP Industrial Trust. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $15.72, with an estimated average price of $14.89.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in First Busey Corp. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.54.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in First Merchants Corp. The sale prices were between $39.53 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $41.9.