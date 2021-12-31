Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
ACT Advisors, LLC. Buys WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Investment company ACT Advisors, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ACT Advisors, LLC.. As of 2021Q4, ACT Advisors, LLC. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACT Advisors, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/act+advisors%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ACT Advisors, LLC.
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 195,291 shares, 26.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51%
  2. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 679,715 shares, 25.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%
  3. WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) - 344,982 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 736.38%
  4. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 199,460 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,885 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

ACT Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.21%. The holding were 199,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV)

ACT Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.01. The stock is now traded at around $100.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 19,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

ACT Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 49,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

ACT Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $402.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

ACT Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $92.38, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX)

ACT Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 736.38%. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.89%. The holding were 344,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

ACT Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.28%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $220.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 32,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

ACT Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

ACT Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

ACT Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

ACT Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.



