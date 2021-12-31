D. Scott Neal, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR S&P 400 Mid C

- New Purchases: VOT, SPYG, REKR, XLRE, NKE, ABT, GOOG, V, ABBV, RSP, VOO, WPC,
- Added Positions: VTIP, IVV, MSFT, PDBC, AMZN, BRK.B, HD, AAPL, JNJ, LOW, XLP, QLD,
- Reduced Positions: IGIB, LQD, MDYV, SPHB, IJS, QQQ, XOM, MDY, PFE, XLV, IWM, NVDA, IBM, GSK, T, WMT, PG,
- Sold Out: SCZ, FNDF, PNC, NEE, ROST, SPSB,
These are the top 5 holdings of D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,590,838 shares, 30.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 366.20%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 112,418 shares, 16.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 53,766 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 163,737 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.62%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 165,790 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 53,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 165,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $4.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 1,610,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 136,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2601.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 366.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.21%. The holding were 1,590,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.82%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 153.76%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2852.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 236 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 50.17%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $305.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 138.12%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $349.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 76.42%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $162.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98.
