Archer Appoints Mark Mesler as Chief Financial Officer

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced the appointment of Mark Mesler as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Following the company’s NYSE public debut in 2021, Mark will lead all aspects of Archer’s financial operations, including investor relations, financial planning and analysis, treasury, accounting and operations finance. His immediate focus will be on ensuring the company’s product development and manufacturing roadmaps are supported by robust financial planning and cash management strategies. He will also provide critical focus to strengthen Archer’s investor and research analyst relationships and scale its industry-leading finance team.

Having spent over 11 years with Bloom Energy, Mark helped lead the company’s IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2018. During his tenure at Bloom, he was responsible for closing all corporate equity and debt financings prior to the company’s IPO, in addition to scaling the finance team and supporting infrastructure as the company transitioned into the public markets. Most recently, Mark held the CFO role at Volansi, where he provided strategic and financial leadership for the autonomous drone technology and logistics company. Additionally, Mark previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Operations at Aquest Systems and Director of Finance at KLA-Tencor.

“I have spent a large part of my career advancing the application of clean energy, so joining Archer, with its clear vision of enabling sustainable aerial mobility, is a natural fit for me. Having recently developed the finance infrastructure in a business that is transforming the logistics sector with VTOL drone technology, I am now thrilled to be transitioning into the consumer eVTOL aircraft market to scale the finance function as the company enters its next phase of growth and development,” said Mark Mesler, Archer CFO. “The potential for eVTOL to change the way people live and travel is on the cusp of becoming reality, and I look forward to the challenge of stewarding the company’s financial resources to deliver on that vision.”

“Having completed our first successful test flight in December 2021, Archer is entering its next critical phase of development and adding Mark to our leadership team adds tremendous strength to our ability to deliver on our go-to-market strategy. As a seasoned veteran of senior strategic financial roles in the sustainable energy and aerospace sectors, Mark will bring a highly honed perspective that will help us deliver growth in the most cost-effective way,” said Brett Adcock, Archer co-founder and co-CEO.

“Mark’s track record in scaling newly public companies will be a significant asset to Archer as we progress swiftly and efficiently towards our key business milestones in 2022 and beyond,” added Adam Goldstein, Archer co-founder and co-CEO. “His operations-centric focus combined with his track record of driving financial performance by partnering with functional and business unit management teams will help drive our success. Having someone like Mark onboard with his deep understanding of the challenges we face around sustainability and urban air mobility is undoubtedly a great win for us.”

Mark graduated with Highest Distinction from Penn State University with a B.S. in Finance and holds an MBA in Finance from Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business. Mark replaces Ben Lu, who will remain as a consultant to Archer during Mark’s transition into his role.

For continued updates visit www.archer.com and follow along on social media.

About Archer

Archer’s mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer’s goal is to move people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

Source: Archer

Text: ArcherIR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005461/en/