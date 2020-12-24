Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
ELS Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us” and “our”) today announced the tax treatment of our 2021 common stock distributions. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of our 2021 distributions.

Common Stock (CUSIP No. 29472R108)

Record

Date

Payable

Date

Distribution

Per Share

Total

Distribution

Allocable to

2021

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

Qualified REIT

Dividend for IRC

§199A

12/24/2020

01/08/2021

$0.342500

$0.087801

$0.087801

$0.087801

03/26/2021

04/09/2021

$0.362500

$0.362500

$0.362500

$0.362500

06/25/2021

07/09/2021

$0.362500

$0.362500

$0.362500

$0.362500

09/24/2021

10/08/2021

$0.362500

$0.362500

$0.362500

$0.362500

12/31/2021

01/14/2022

$0.362500

$0.362500

$0.362500

$0.362500

TOTALS

$1.792500

$1.537801

$1.537801

$1.537801

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 24, 2020, paid on January 8, 2021, is a split-year distribution with $0.087801 considered a distribution made in 2021 for federal income tax purposes.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), we report that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 per share with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from us.

As of October 18, 2021, we owned or had an interest in 436 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 167,123 sites. We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago.

