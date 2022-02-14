Silver Elephant Clarifies its OTCQX Trading Symbol as SILED until February 14th, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") ( TSX:ELEF, Financial)( OTCQX:SILED, Financial)(Frankfurt:1P2N) wishes to make a clarification concerning its news release dated January 17, 2022.

The trading symbol for the Company's common shares on the OTCQX has changed to "SILED" until February 14, 2022, which is 20 business days after trading commenced in the Company's common shares on a post-Arrangement and post-Consolidation basis on the TSX. As of February 15, 2022, the Company's trading symbol will revert back to "SILEF". The January 17, 2022 news release incorrectly stated that the trading symbol would be changed to "SILEFD".

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Cindy Waterman as its new Corporate Secretary, replacing Flora Lo. Ms. Waterman was most recently the Corporate Secretary for Teranga Gold Corporation until its acquisition by Endeavour Mining Corporation.

