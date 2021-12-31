Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Strategic Advisors LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, DraftKings Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Strategic Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Constellation Brands Inc, DraftKings Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Strategic Advisors LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $703 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 314,650 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.46%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,358 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.24%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,545 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.04%
  4. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 266,199 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,514 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.19%
New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $283.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $269.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $239.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $154.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 165.93%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 83,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 263.46%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $943.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 14,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.04%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2852.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 9,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2607.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 8,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 95.45%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 79,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 286.34%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $882.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 6,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Reduced: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 42.54%. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $46.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Strategic Advisors LLC still held 21,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.89%. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Strategic Advisors LLC still held 42,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.



