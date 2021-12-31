Strategic Advisors LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, DraftKings Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc

New Purchases: TEAM, ISRG, ADSK, FE, IBM, SE, U, WY, ICE, WFCPL.PFD, NEE, VIG, BACPL.PFD, ED, BIGZ, LIT, IWF, TJX, SCHV, AMAT,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Constellation Brands Inc, DraftKings Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Strategic Advisors LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $703 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 314,650 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,358 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,545 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.04% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 266,199 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,514 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.19%

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $283.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $269.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $239.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $154.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 165.93%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 83,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 263.46%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $943.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 14,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.04%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2852.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 9,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2607.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 8,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 95.45%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 79,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 286.34%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $882.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 6,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 42.54%. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $46.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Strategic Advisors LLC still held 21,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.89%. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Strategic Advisors LLC still held 42,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.