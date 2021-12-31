ATP Life Science Ventures, L.P. Buys JanOne Inc

New Purchases: JAN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JanOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ATP Life Science Ventures, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, ATP Life Science Ventures, L.P. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JanOne Inc (JAN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

ATP Life Science Ventures, L.P. initiated holding in JanOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.86 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-12-31.