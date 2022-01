Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Cloudflare Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Golub Capital BDC Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Cloudflare Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owns 1072 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+bay+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,201 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 232,242 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.03% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 176,561 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.48% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 125,647 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,895 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.35%

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $190.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $90.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $267.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 71,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.35%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 11,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 57.33%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 171,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 1004.65%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $203.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 157.21%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $943.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 219.89%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $258.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.83 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.88.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.