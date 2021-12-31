Liberty One Investment Management, Llc Buys Fastly Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells InterDigital Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Stericycle Inc

New Purchases: FSLY, KTOS, AMD, PNC, STM, TMO, TRMB, AVXL, UPST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fastly Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Twilio Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, ImmunityBio Inc, sells InterDigital Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Stericycle Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty One Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Liberty One Investment Management, Llc owns 142 stocks with a total value of $664 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 452,288 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 94,696 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) - 405,655 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40% Southern Co (SO) - 357,557 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 135,810 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.09 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.07 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $21.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 46,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $47.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $580.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $118.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $200.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 641.82%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $192.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 138.42%. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $443.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 47.98%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $123.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in ImmunityBio Inc by 313.58%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $7.45. The stock is now traded at around $5.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.