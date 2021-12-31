Liberty One Investment Management, Llc Buys Fastly Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells InterDigital Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Stericycle Inc

- New Purchases: FSLY, KTOS, AMD, PNC, STM, TMO, TRMB, AVXL, UPST,
- Added Positions: CLX, CAH, HRL, MMM, KMB, JNJ, SO, KO, TWLO, DUK, LNT, DOX, SAM, MDLZ, KDP, PG, SYY, SBUX, VZ, NWE, MCD, GILD, BABA, LW, COLD, IBRX, CL, AVGO, INTC, AMZN, AMGN, BAX, INGR, RUN, LULU, WMT, HTA, UL, TSN, TJX, STEM, TRV, CVX, O, NVS, CHWY, MRK, MDT, NEE, HR, HSY, HON, CRSP, RGNX, RYU, SPEM, VNQI, DRE, PLD, AFL, BLK, CAT, COST, D, V, HD, JPM, PHM, SWX, TXN, UNH, ANTM, MDGL, LMT, ESTC, PLTR, S, S,
- Reduced Positions: IDCC, TMUS, SRCL, LNG, RSG, GOOG, WM, SPG, ALLY, PFE, ON, LLY, NUE, SEDG, TENB, ISRG, LTHM, IQV, ETY, UBS, TSM, SIVB, RTX, DIAX, NOW, NVEE, SNA, NTR, CFG, LEN, K, SPGP, SPHQ, T, ENV, MKC,
- Sold Out: LUV, AMAT, DRI, MLM, URI, DKNG, TGTX, WW, KRYS, STNE,
For the details of LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liberty+one+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 452,288 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 94,696 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
- Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) - 405,655 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
- Southern Co (SO) - 357,557 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 135,810 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.09 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.07 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $21.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 46,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $47.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $580.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 444 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $118.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $200.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 641.82%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $192.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 138.42%. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $443.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 47.98%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $123.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in ImmunityBio Inc by 313.58%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $7.45. The stock is now traded at around $5.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33.Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.Sold Out: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9.Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying