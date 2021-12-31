DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Redfin Corp

New Purchases: BUFG, BUFD, FMHI, UOCT,

BUFG, BUFD, FMHI, UOCT, Added Positions: FTSL, IWM, SCHM, SCHA, SCHD, POCT, IHDG, BDEC, TSOC, SCHF, FNOV, AMZN, FVD, VIG, SCHB, HYLS, DBJA, BSEP, BOCT, BRK.B, PSEP, UJAN, SCHV, AAPL, NOBL, FOCT, AZBO, HD, SDY, CAT, IJUL, MCD, MSFT, PJUL, JNJ, GOOGL, AZBA, EJAN, UAUG, FB,

FTSL, IWM, SCHM, SCHA, SCHD, POCT, IHDG, BDEC, TSOC, SCHF, FNOV, AMZN, FVD, VIG, SCHB, HYLS, DBJA, BSEP, BOCT, BRK.B, PSEP, UJAN, SCHV, AAPL, NOBL, FOCT, AZBO, HD, SDY, CAT, IJUL, MCD, MSFT, PJUL, JNJ, GOOGL, AZBA, EJAN, UAUG, FB, Reduced Positions: IWO, QQQ, PMAR, SPY, LDSF, UPS, WTW, FEX, BJAN, DNOV, NKE, FNX, FSMB, DGRW, BMAR, USB, XBAP, PGX, FMAR,

IWO, QQQ, PMAR, SPY, LDSF, UPS, WTW, FEX, BJAN, DNOV, NKE, FNX, FSMB, DGRW, BMAR, USB, XBAP, PGX, FMAR, Sold Out: JPST, RDFN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October, sells Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Redfin Corp, First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. owns 116 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dhjj+financial+advisors%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 63,660 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 66,275 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 118,775 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 34,637 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.97% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 93,405 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.02 and $56.13, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $28.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.965100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 149.61%. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 85,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December by 45.92%. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $35.31, with an estimated average price of $34.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.402000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October by 66.34%. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - October by 23.19%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $32.4, with an estimated average price of $31.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.432600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $27.66 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $26.836100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $37.95 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.22.