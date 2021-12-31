Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Chevron Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. owns 99 stocks with a total value of $775 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/willis+johnson+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc.
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,752,585 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.26%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,572,806 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 973,812 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.92%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 673,579 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05%
  5. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 464,373 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 47,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $220.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $397.56 and $450.31, with an estimated average price of $431.46. The stock is now traded at around $381.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 138.57%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.36 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.38.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.



