Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: VUSB, VEA, VTI, VEU, IGM, ANET, DFUS, IRT, LOW, MRVL, TTD, TMO, VZ, OCSL,

VUSB, VEA, VTI, VEU, IGM, ANET, DFUS, IRT, LOW, MRVL, TTD, TMO, VZ, OCSL, Added Positions: SPYV, VWO, SPYG, VGK, VPL, IEI, IJJ, CVX, IJK, TLT, SHY, HYG, MBB, FLOT, SUB, MUB, HMOP, MSFT, GOOGL, HYD, SHOP, XLE, PREF, EMB, FB, HD, IEF, CMBS, RPV, RSP, GLD, EPD, T, TSLA, ABBV, AMZN, GOOG,

SPYV, VWO, SPYG, VGK, VPL, IEI, IJJ, CVX, IJK, TLT, SHY, HYG, MBB, FLOT, SUB, MUB, HMOP, MSFT, GOOGL, HYD, SHOP, XLE, PREF, EMB, FB, HD, IEF, CMBS, RPV, RSP, GLD, EPD, T, TSLA, ABBV, AMZN, GOOG, Reduced Positions: IVW, IJR, IVE, IWD, IEFA, IEMG, RDS.A, IEUR, IWF, IWM, IPAC, GOVT, IEV, IVV, IWB, XOM, IJH, NVDA, AAPL, COST, AMD, IWR, ITOT, QQQ, BRK.B, SO, SPY, WMT,

IVW, IJR, IVE, IWD, IEFA, IEMG, RDS.A, IEUR, IWF, IWM, IPAC, GOVT, IEV, IVV, IWB, XOM, IJH, NVDA, AAPL, COST, AMD, IWR, ITOT, QQQ, BRK.B, SO, SPY, WMT, Sold Out: MU, IXUS, ROKU, BSCM, CMCSA, TDOC, BSCL, WLMS, SMTS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Chevron Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. owns 99 stocks with a total value of $775 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,752,585 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.26% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,572,806 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 973,812 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.92% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 673,579 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 464,373 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 47,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $220.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $397.56 and $450.31, with an estimated average price of $431.46. The stock is now traded at around $381.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 138.57%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.36 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.38.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.