Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF, Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF, Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF, Sells Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF, Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF, Lowe's Inc

QQQM, VUG, VOT, MDYV, MDYG, MGK, VBK, COST, IFRA, ROK, SLV, TBT, AMGN, AFRM, U, IRT, TGT, FLOT, AXP, BLK, DE, EIX, EXAS, FE, PICK, PGF, NUBD, HBAN, IBM, LRCX, IVW, LAMR, GNR, PB, ARKF, OMC, SKLZ, OTTR, MTLS, TWTR, PAYX, SRC, PACB, MELI, QQQX, TMO, TXN, PNW, PFG, Added Positions: CLSA, TDSD, TDSC, TDSE, TDSB, GLD, VDE, FIS, XLI, XLK, USMV, XLF, EFV, VCR, VGT, VIS, XLB, AMZN, ESGU, SPY, VO, VV, XLY, MSFT, PFE, TSM, TWLO, EFG, IVV, TIP, XLV, KMX, GOOGL, LMT, MA, FB, IQV, AVUS, COMT, TDSA, XLC, ENB, HON, BKNG, V, CHGG, ARKG, ARKK, DALT, FALN, IYE, SPTM, VHT, AMT, ABC, BRK.B, CVS, CVX, KO, CMCSA, DUK, JNJ, LYG, MDT, NVDA, NFLX, ORCL, QCOM, UNH, DIS, ANTM, WFC, PM, TREE, CDNA, TSLA, FUBO, BABA, TDOC, Z, SQ, CRSP, ROKU, DOCU, DOW, ZM, UBER, DKNG, PLTR, ABNB, RBLX, STEM, AGG, IEUR, IJR, IWP, PDBC, TLT, MMM, T, ACN, ALL, ALNY, MO, AEE, ARCC, BAC, BK, BDX, BA, CSCO, D, XOM, NEE, FISV, GIS, GPC, LHX, HD, IDXX, IP, JPM, LYV, MCD, MRK, MCY, NOC, PEP, PLUG, PG, WRK, SRE, SO, SBUX, TRP, USB, RTX, WM, WY, WMB, DSU, ECF, BKT, FT, GUT, EOS, STK, GM, PANW, GOOG, FSK, ACB, CYBR, NVTA, SHOP, PYPL, THW, FUV, LYFT, COIN, RXRX, ME, MTTR, DNA, AVDV, CWB, EEM, FCVT, FDHY, IAU, ICVT, IWB, JNK, PFXF, PREF, QYLD, SCHA, SCHD, SPAB, VEA, VRP, VTV, XLE,

CLSM, CLSC, LOW, AAPL, QQQ, VOO, BLV, WMT, IGSB, BND, IXN, PFFD, GOVT, VLUE, HYG, ESGE, VB, DJUL, DDEC, VTI, ABT, QDEL, VXF, EMB, QUAL, DVY, DFEB, VZ, SMLF, AFIF, DIDI, MTUM, SNOW, IUSB, VGK, LQD, VNQ, VWO, PFF, PXH, MBB, XT, XLU, VTEB, SCZ, VOE, SPHY, TAN, TTAC, VGSH, VMBS, NEP, BMY, CSX, CAT, DISH, FNF, INTC, KOPN, SLB, UPS, WEC, NAD, JFR, CYRX, ABBV, IXG, NTRA, PATH, BIL, BSV, EFA, FCG, ICF, IEF, IEMG, ILF, IWS, IWX, IWY, Sold Out: VOX, BIV, VFH, KWEB, SHY, MPWR, PRLB, EBAY, JPST, MJ, VCIT, VCSH, VDC, REGN, VGIT, VIG, ZOM, SLVM, MLSS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF, Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF, Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, sells Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF, Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC owns 339 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) - 25,225,237 shares, 26.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42% Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) - 15,369,330 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.69% Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (TDSD) - 10,517,896 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.61% Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) - 10,193,946 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.34% Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) - 5,230,591 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.98%

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $144.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $279.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.12 and $72.43, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84, with an estimated average price of $80.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $228.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 164.69%. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $23.961500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.58%. The holding were 15,369,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF by 40.61%. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 10,517,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF by 37.98%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 5,230,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 2579.72%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 43,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 931.07%. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $86.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 41,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 282.62%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $460.83 and $575.97, with an estimated average price of $516.88.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.