Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ATVI, BFC, SMFR, and ZGNX

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQGS: ATVI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ATVI to Microsoft Corp. for $95.00 in cash per share of ATVI owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Bank First Corporation (NASDAQCM: BFC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BFC and Denmark Bancshares, Inc.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQGS: SMFR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SMFR and GeneDx, Inc.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQGM: ZGNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ZGNX to UCB SA. Under the terms of the merger agreement ZGNX shareholder would receive 26.00 in cash per share, and a contingent value right for a potential cash payment of $2.00 per share upon the approval by the EU of FINTEPLA® by December 31, 2023.

