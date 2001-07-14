California American Water Asks Garrapata Area Customers to Reduce Water Use

California American Water is requesting that customers in the Garrapata service area reduce water use to support firefighting efforts. The Palo Colorado fire is an active fire that began on January 21, 2022 in Big Sur, south of the company’s Garrapata service area.

The company asks Garrapata customers to limit water consumption to essential indoor use and turn off all outside irrigation systems. Affected customers have been notified by phone, text or email and are requested to limit use until further notice.

“California American Water urges customers in Garrapata to support firefighting efforts by limiting indoor water use and eliminating all outdoor water use at this time,” said California American Water External Affairs Director Evan Jacobs. “We want to keep water available in the system for emergency responders.”

California American Water provides water service to the community of Garrapata, which is south of Carmel-by-the-sea.

