WISeKey to Participate at the Blockchain Conference “Trends in the World of NFTs and Crypto” Presented by Maxim Group and Hosted by

M-Vest on January 27

Geneva – January 24, 2022 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey,” SIX: WIHN / WKEY), a leading global Semi-conductor, AI and IoT company, today announced that its CEO, Carlos Moreira is scheduled to participate in two panel discussions at the Blockchain Conference “Trends in the World of NFTs and Crypto” presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, January 27, starting at 12:00 noon ET (6:00 pm CET). Conference agenda and registration details can be found at https://m-vest.com/events/2022-blockchain-conference.

Specifically, Mr. Moreira will participate in the following panel discussions:

12:00 noon ET: Go to market strategies panel - moderated by Allen Klee, research analyst at Maxim Group

- moderated by Allen Klee, research analyst at Maxim Group 1:30 pm ET: Crypto mining panel - moderated by Matthew Galinko, research analyst at Maxim Group

Mr. Moreira’s discussion will focus on the WISeKey NFT platform which is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of digital identity based NFTs, physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. Users are in full control of their WISeID NFT and other NFTs must request access to identity information so WISeID NFTs users can decide by themselves what level of information they wish to share, thus keeping full control.

Mr. Moreira added, “As our digital lives become increasingly digitalized, Metaverse will leverage the advantages of the internet to establish a virtual world for its users. Businesses and communities will depend on users’ digital identities to manage their assets. WISeKey’s approach to the Metaverse is to provide safe infrastructure identity services based on blockchain technologies for a wide range of users, including individuals, corporations and government institutions.”

The event will consist of virtual panels with executive management from several companies in the cryptocurrency sector. Areas of focus include: how the supply chain shortage and China’s ban on cryptocurrency are impacting and shaping the market for miners, and how next-generation miners approach environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. For NFTs, the conference will address market opportunities and development, strategies relating to high-end versus collectibles, and keys to success.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

[email protected]

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

[email protected]

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



