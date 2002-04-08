Ketamine One Changes Name to Wellbeing Digital Sciences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) ( KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research, is pleased to announce that effective January 24, 2022 the Company will change its name to Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing”) from KetamineOne Capital Limited (collectively, the “Name Change”). Wellbeing will continue to trade under the stock symbol “MEDI” on the NEO Exchange (“NEO”), under the stock symbol “KONEF” on the OTCQB Venture Market and under the symbol “MY0” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



“We are excited to announce our new name and reveal our updated branding that is better aligned with our multidisciplinary approach, which encompasses mental and physical health through the pursuit of a variety of traditional and novel digital therapeutics. Wellbeing Digital Sciences is a name that acknowledges each one of our three core pillars: clinic-based treatments, contract research and health technology,” said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Wellbeing. “Our mission continues to be the implementation of an innovative and bespoke healthcare offering to underserved populations, such as military veterans and first responders. The stage is set for this year to be a pivotal one for the Company, as many of our technology partnerships, clinical trials and network growth initiatives are expected to come to fruition,” added Mr. Deffett.

The Company also reaffirms that its pursuits continue to be centred around the following mission and vision statements:

To bring a technology-first approach to psychedelic therapies and drug development;

To operate a network of clinics that support treatments, future research, clinical trials and the integration of digital therapeutics; and

To advance the integration wearable technology and artificial intelligence-powered technology partnerships into each patient’s experience.



In accordance with the Name Change, the Company has launched a new website at www.wellbeingdigital.co. The new website prominently features the strength and clarity of the new Wellbeing brand, with content that includes more information about the Company, the market potential, mental health, a patient portal, investor materials and news. Further, the contact information for investors and other interested parties contained on the website as well as within this news release has been updated to reflect the Name Change. Employee email addresses have also been updated, while Wellbeing’s new social media profiles have been secured and will be launched in due course.

ABOUT WELLBEING

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (formerly KetamineOne Capital Limited) is an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide ketamine-assisted therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offer clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. In essence, the company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

