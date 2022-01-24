Southern Energy Corp. Announces Director Share Purchase

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU, Financial)(AIM:SOUC, Financial) announces the following purchases of Company common shares. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on the applicable transaction.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Steven Smith
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Southern Energy Corp.
|b)
|LEI
|213800R25GL7J3EBJ698
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Common shares in Southern Energy Corp.
|Identification code
|CA8428133059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of common shares on the open market
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|200,000 common shares at a price of CAD0.4088
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|18 January 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information, please contact:
Southern Energy Corp.
Ian Atkinson (President and CEO)
Calvin Yau (VP Finance and CFO)
+1 587 287 5401
+1 587 287 5402
Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser
James Spinney / James Bellman
Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker
Samuel Merlin / Ernest Bell
Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7409 3494
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Camarco
James Crothers, Billy Clegg, Daniel Sherwen
|+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
About Southern Energy Corp.
Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.
