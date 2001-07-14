NICE Actimize Recognized as Category Winner for Communications Monitoring Innovation in the Chartis 2022 RiskTech100® Rankings

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, has been recognized by Chartis Research as the category winner for Communications Monitoring in its recently released 2022 RiskTech100® rankings. In addition to the Communications Monitoring category leadership accolade, which it has received for the second consecutive year, NICE Actimize continued to be positioned in the top twenty of Chartis’ comprehensive list of top 100 global risk and compliance technology vendors – a position it has held for more than twelve years. Chartis Research, part of Infopro Digital, is a leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology.

NICE+Actimize%26rsquo%3Bs+SURVEIL-X+Communication solution provides comprehensive surveillance coverage for all communication modalities (email, chat, video, and voice), asset classes and languages, in a single cloud-ready solution. SURVEIL-X Communication includes advanced features like natural language understanding (NLU), built-in transcription, contextual querying, integrated case management and interactive dashboards, along with proven risk detection models which weed out false positives, bolster efficiency, drive down costs and reduce regulatory risk.

“We’re pleased to announce that NICE Actimize has won the Communications Monitoring Award in this year’s RiskTech100,” said Mark Feeley, Brand Director at Chartis. “As COVID 19 has forced firms to expand the perimeter of their surveillance systems, NICE Actimize has risen to the challenge, with broad spectrum e-comms coverage, analytics and case management capabilities, and integrations with trade data and sentiment analytics.”

Chris Wooten, EVP, NICE, said, “Our award-winningcommunications surveillance and monitoring solutions support our financial services industry customers as they address the challenges of hybrid work environments. As we continue to innovate within our holistic communication surveillance solutions with advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud delivery, we will work closely with our customers to optimize operations and lower costs while meeting the demands of the changing regulatory landscape. We appreciate Chartis Research for honoring our market leadership in financial crime and our communications monitoring capabilities.”

The Chartis RiskTech100® ranking assessment criteria comprise six equally weighted categories: functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence and innovation. The RiskTech100® only includes companies that sell their own risk management software products and solutions.

