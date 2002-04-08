Xos, Inc. Chief Operating Officer Giordano Sordoni to Speak at 2022 Manifest Logistics Conference

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. ( XOS), a leading manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 commercial electric vehicles and powertrains, and provider of charging infrastructure and fleet management software, today announced that Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Giordano Sordoni will be speaking at the Manifest logistics technology and supply chain conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, January 26th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.



Mr. Sordoni will participate in a panel discussion about commercial electrification alongside Neha Palmer, CEO of Terawatt, and Tomas Olson, Founding Engineer of Einride, moderated by Michael Zayonc, Founder of Plug and Play. Topics of discussion will include how to approach key challenges in achieving widespread adoption of commercial EVs, the investments being made toward charging infrastructure and other tools to see industry-wide adoption, and examples of customer success stories.

Additionally, Xos will be displaying its proprietary chassis, the X-Platform, and Lyra Series™ battery at the vehicle zone area of the event. The company encourages attendees to stop by and learn about its product offerings.

Xos is a 2022 sponsor of the Manifest conference. In its second year running, Manifest brings together a comprehensive ecosystem of innovation and transformation in logistics technology and end-to-end supply chain.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 commercial electric vehicles and powertrains, and provides charging infrastructure and fleet management software for fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of 200 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

