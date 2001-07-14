Americas Gold and Silver Hosts Official Opening Ceremony for Cosalá Operations

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas” or the “Company”) hosted an official opening ceremony for the Company’s Cosalá Operations on Friday, January 21, 2022.

The ceremony included the Company’s President and CEO, Darren Blasutti, the Mexican Minister of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, the Governor of the State of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya and the Cosalá Mayor, Carla Corrales.

All three government representatives spoke passionately about the importance of the mine to the local community, the Sinaloa state and the Country. They thanked the Company for its perseverance during the illegal blockade and the commitment of capital to re-open the mine. In addition, they pledged their support and resources to keep the mine open permanently. The inclusion of these high-ranking government officials demonstrates the tremendous support for the Cosalá Operations as well as the strengthened relationship between the Company and all levels of government to ensure stable conditions for the operations moving forward.

“I was pleased to personally welcome the Mexican Minister of Economy and the Governor of the State of Sinaloa to the San Rafael Mine in Cosalá and to witness firsthand their tremendous support for the mine and the community of Cosalá. They appreciated our commitment to the local community and promised to enforce all conditions required to allow for stable and profitable operations moving forward,” stated Americas Gold and Silver President & CEO Darren Blasutti. “Following a challenging 19 months during the illegal blockade, I would like to thank our workforce for all their efforts in an efficient and effective return to operations. The plant is now operating at the targeted level of production which, combined with the current metal prices, should generate significant amount of free cash flow for the Company moving forward.”

Initial production at the Cosalá Operations will focus on maximizing near-term free cash flow by mining high-grade zinc areas of the Main Zone which were fully developed prior to the illegal blockade. Over the course of the next six months, the mine will continue development into the Upper Zone, which carries silver grades approximately 5-6 times higher than the Main Zone. Mining the silver-rich areas of the Cosalá Operations is expected to significantly increase silver production to over 2.5 million ounces of silver on an annualized basis.

About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico, manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA, and is re-evaluating the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR or www.americas-gold.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

