Rising Rates May Trigger More Buyers to Purchase Homes Sooner, According to First American Real House Price Index

First+American+Financial+Corporation (NYSE: FAF),a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today released the November 2021 First+American+Real+House+Price+Index+%28RHPI%29. The RHPI measures the price changes of single-family properties throughout the U.S. adjusted for the impact of income and interest rate changes on consumer house-buying power over time at national, state and metropolitan area levels.Because the RHPI adjusts for house-buying power, it also serves as a measure of housing affordability.

Chief Economist Analysis: Nominal House Price Appreciation Sets Another Record in November

“In November, year-over-year nominal house price appreciation reached 21.5 percent, the sixth consecutive month it has set a new record. According to our Real+House+Price+Index+%28RHPI%29 - which measures housing affordability based on changes in income, interest rates and nominal house prices - affordability declined 21.0 percent compared with a year ago, as the growth in nominal house prices combined with the 30-basis point increase in the 30-year, fixed mortgage rate vastly outpaced the 4.4 percent increase in income,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American. “Affordability is likely to decline further in 2022, because both mortgage rates and nominal house prices are expected to rise.”

Federal Reserve Expected to Raise Rates Soon

“The Federal Reserve has signaled the end of the easy money era is near. In order to combat inflation, the Fed is expected to increase rates as soon as March. Mortgage rates typically follow the same path as long-term bond yields, which are expected to increase due to the Fed’s tightening of monetary policy, higher inflation expectations and an improving economy,” said Fleming. “The consensus among economists is that the 30-year, fixed mortgage rate will increase from its November rate of 3.1 percent to 3.7 percent by the end of 2022. Some forecasters predict rates will reach 4 percent, which is still historically low, but well above what buyers have grown accustomed to in recent years.”

Rising Mortgage Rates Likely to Reduce Affordability

“We can use the RHPI to model shifts in income and interest rates and see how they either increase or decrease consumer house-buying power and affordability,” said Fleming. “When mortgage rates increase, holding income constant, consumer house-buying power decreases.

“If the average mortgage rate remained at its current level of approximately 3.5 percent through the spring home-buying season, assuming a 5 percent down payment and holding average household income constant at the November 2021 level of $69,800, house-buying power falls by approximately $25,000,” said Fleming. “If rates increase to the anticipated end of 2022 level of 3.7 percent, house-buying power would fall by $36,000. Finally, if mortgage rates reach 4 percent as some industry experts anticipate, house-buying power would fall by nearly $52,000 compared with November 2021.

“Rising mortgage rates impact affordability, but one of the root causes of rising mortgage rates is an improving economy, and an improving economy often leads to stronger wage growth. Rising household income can blunt the negative impact that higher rates have on house-buying power,” said Fleming. “In fact, our estimate of average household income increased approximately 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in November 2021. If incomes continue to increase at this rate through the end of 2022, the income growth would reduce the projected end-of-year 2022 decrease in house-buying power to just $700, instead of $36,000.”

FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) or FOBO (Fear of Better Options)?

“While rates are expected to increase steadily throughout 2022, many potential home buyers may try to jump into the market now before rates rise further. The fear of missing out, or 'FOMO,' on low rates and the potential loss of house-buying power may supercharge the housing market ahead of the spring home-buying season,” said Fleming. “However, housing supply tends to increase in the spring months as more sellers list their homes for sale. While home buyers may have FOMO because of rising rates, they may not want to succumb to the fear+of+better+options%2C+or+%27FOBO%2C%27 because there may be a better home option or options when there’s more homes for sale, even if it means they may pay more.”

November 2021 Real House Price Index Highlights

Real house prices increased 1.5 percent between October 2021 and November 2021.

Real house prices increased 21.0 percent between November 2020 and November 2021.

Consumer house-buying power, how much one can buy based on changes in income and interest rates, increased 0.6 percent between October 2021 and November 2021, and increased 0.4 percent year over year.

Median household income has increased 4.4 percent since November 2020 and 68.0 percent since January 2000.

Real house prices are 5.6 percent less expensive than in January 2000.

While unadjusted house prices are now 42.7 percent above the housing boom peak in 2006, real, house-buying power-adjusted house prices remain 33.8 percent below their 2006 housing boom peak.

November 2021 Real House Price State Highlights

year-over-year in the RHPI are: Arizona (+33.1 percent), South Carolina (+28.1 percent), Florida (+28.0), Georgia (+27.4 percent), and Connecticut (+26.2), There were no states with a year-over-year decrease in the RHPI.

November 2021 Real House Price Local Market Highlights

year-over-year in the RHPI are: Phoenix (+34.6 percent), Charlotte, N.C. (+34.0), Tampa, Fla. (+32.0 percent), Atlanta (+30.0 percent) and Jacksonville, Fla. (+29.6 percent). Among the Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) tracked by First American, there were no markets with a year-over-year decrease in the RHPI.

