Auddia Inc. Announces Early Metrics from Addition of Sonoma Radio Stations to Auddia App

Auddia app saw ~3X click-to-install rate over average for a music mobile application

Remains on track for full national launch on February 15, 2022; Rebranding and new name of Auddia app to ‘faidr'

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with radio, today announced early metrics from a 2-month advertising campaign that focused on driving users in Sonoma County to the Auddia app after adding eight local stations from the County.

"The addition of Sonoma County stations to the Auddia app in December represented the first time we were able to provide consumers in a local market access to a meaningful number of radio station options," said Theo Romeo, Auddia's VP of Marketing. "With this geographic density of stations, we ran a 2-month advertising campaign consisting of on-air mentions across Amaturo Sonoma Media radio stations as well as targeted digital campaigns. The objective of the campaign was to evaluate consumer interest in listening to radio in a personalized manner. We are pleased to report that early results produced higher-than-industry-average conversion rates across the funnel, indicating strong early-stage consumer adoption. Digital ads saw a consistent 0.3% click-through conversion rate and a click-to-install rate of 11%, which is nearly 3X over the industry average."

Auddia CEO Michael Lawless said, "We are very encouraged about the early indicators we are seeing around user adoption and engagement ahead of our launch of over 4,000 radio stations on the platform in February. Our messaging resonated well in Sonoma, indicating that people are drawn to an interruption-free radio experience, and we can't wait to see how this accelerates as we take a giant step up in scale next month."

In addition to the encouraging results in Sonoma, Auddia is also announcing that the Auddia app is being completely rebranded with an updated user interface and new name for the nationwide launch on February 15, 2022.

Theo Romeo continued, "the new name of the Auddia app will be 'faidr'. The letters ‘ai' are an obvious nod to artificial intelligence, and faidr is a direct reference to the crossfader, the toggle DJ's use to fade new songs into the mix. This is indicative of the control we give consumers through our AI. Auddia, the company, is a platform technology company reinventing how listeners consume radio and audio in general. The new name for our radio application emphasizes the hallmark control we give consumers over the radio listening experience while simultaneously acknowledging the role of our proprietary AI in the process."

In addition to the new design, the faidr application will include new-music discovery and expanded content features. It will be available in both iOS and Android operating systems and allow new users to choose between free and subscription-based product experiences once an initial 30-day trial expires.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts-the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials, as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

