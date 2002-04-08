SWM and ConvaTec Enter Long-Term Supply Agreement

Alpharetta, GA, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (“SWM” or “SWM International”) and ConvaTec Ltd. (“ConvaTec”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a multi-year supply agreement in conjunction with their amicable resolution of pending litigation between the companies. Terms of the settlement and the commercial agreement were not disclosed.

John Petreanu, President – Scapa Healthcare commented, “We are pleased to restart this long-term commercial relationship with ConvaTec, a leader in advanced wound care and ostomy products. SWM’s subsidiary Scapa Healthcare has a lengthy history of delivering superior service and high-quality products that have supported ConvaTec over the years, and we welcome this opportunity to move forward together with a renewed sense of partnership and collaboration.”

Kevin Mason, Vice President, Global Procurement of ConvaTec, commented, “SWM and ConvaTec have a shared a commitment to excellence, quality, and innovation. We are pleased to have reached a positive resolution and look forward to teaming up again with Scapa to deliver outstanding products to the marketplace.”

About SWM:

SWM is a leading global performance materials company, focused on bringing best-in-class innovation, design, and manufacturing solutions to our customers. Our highly engineered films, adhesive tapes, foams, nets, nonwovens, and papers are designed and manufactured using resins, polymers, and natural fibers for a variety of industries and specialty applications. SWM and its subsidiaries manufacture on four continents, conduct business in over 90 countries and employ approximately 5,000 people worldwide. For further information, please visit SWM’s website at www.swmintl.com .

SWM’s Scapa Healthcare business is the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation. Our strategy is to collaborate with industry leaders to develop and manufacture innovative skin friendly medical device fixation and topical solutions. Through pursuing these collaborations, Scapa now provides integrated services to the top global MedTech companies. Our state-of-the-art facilities enable Scapa Healthcare to offer customers the whole spectrum of production services from inception through to market delivery. For more information visit: scapahealthcare.com or email [email protected]

About ConvaTec:

ConvaTec is a global medical products and technologies company focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading market positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. Our vision, which encompasses our purpose, is: Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch. Our products provide a range of clinical and economic benefits including infection prevention, protection of at-risk skin, improved patient outcomes and reduced total cost of care. To learn more about ConvaTec, please visit www.convatecgroup.com