Sassy Receives Drill Permit for Highrock Uranium Project; Drilling Expected to Commence in February

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to announce that it has received drill permits for the Highrock Uranium Project through project operator Forum Energy Metals. Sassy intends to execute an approximate 3,000-meter diamond drill program consisting of 10-12 holes. Mobilization for access to the drill sites by a winter haul road has commenced with drilling anticipated in February. Sassy and Forum will provide a thorough overview of the project plans once the drills are turning.

The property is located just south of the Key Lake mine and mill site. The Key Lake mine generated historic production of greater than 200 million pounds of uranium during its mine life. The Key Lake site continues to host a uranium processing facility operated by Cameco.

Mr. Ian Fraser, PGeo, Sassy VP Exploration, commented, "We look forward to getting onto the Highrock Property and following up on two main areas of interest previously identified by Forum. The first area is immediately adjacent to the southernmost Key Lake Project claim, testing a large gravity low that covers the same EM graphitic conductor that hosts the Key Lake deposits. The second area presents a series of gravity lows along the same EM graphitic conductor on the south part of the project."

As announced January 6, 2022, Sassy has signed a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Forum Energy Metals to acquire up to 100% of Highrock on terms spread out over four years.

Highrock Project Location Map

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal, base metal and uranium projects in North America. Its focus is the Foremore Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle, the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt where Sassy is one of the district's largest landowners, and the recently acquired Highrock uranium project in the Key Lake region of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

