BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for its Newest Location in Lansing, Michigan

BJ%27s+Wholesale+Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Lansing, Mich. will open on Friday, January 28, 2022. The opening will bring the retailer’s total number of U.S. locations to 226.

The new club will have a BJ%27s+Gas location on-site and offer members everyday low fuel prices, with the opportunity to earn extra discounts through the BJ’s Fuel Saver Program. The Lansing BJ’s Gas location marks the company’s 157th gas station and includes 12 fueling positions, offering regular, premium and diesel fuels.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Michigan, with the opening our new club in Lansing,” said Nick Salowich, Club Manager of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lansing. “We’re looking forward to bringing BJ’s outstanding offerings to Lansing and the surrounding community. We can’t wait for our doors to open on Friday and serve our members and community in this new year.”

BJ’s members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like curbside+pickup, pick+up+in-club, same-day+delivery, delivery from BJs.com and shopping in-club. Plus, BJ’s helps members save time and money by offering unbeatable value on everything they need in an easy one-stop shop.

The new club is located at 825 N. Marketplace Blvd. in Lansing. As members can expect from all BJ’s clubs, this location will feature a vast selection of fresh foods and produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies and various exclusive offerings. The club will also delight shoppers with the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech, and a selection of local products. The Lansing club will also feature ways for members to save even more time with the use of BJ’s ExpressPay, allowing members to skip the checkout line by scanning their cart and paying for their purchase through the BJ%27s+app.

BJ’s is offering a limited time Founding Member offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through January 27, 2022. Local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for $55 and get a $40 digital BJ’s Gift Card loaded to your Membership Card. Additionally, local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for only $110 and get an $80 digital BJ’s Gift Card loaded to your Membership Card. Plus, BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for a membership can visit BJs.com%2FLansing, or sign up in person at our Lansing membership center located in the Delta Crossing shopping center at 8110 W Saginaw Hwy., Lansing, MI 48917.

BJ’s members can always expect:

Members save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping. Risk free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons. Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery** or ship-to-home.

All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com%2Fterms.

‡Offer is valid for the Lansing club only, may not be combined with other offers, not redeemable for cash, nontransferable and only good for new Members. Plus sales tax where applicable. Offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ’s Easy Renewal, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current Membership fee for all active Memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your Membership expires. Expires: 1/27/2022.

*BJ’s Perks Rewards Members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases. Awards are issued in $10 increments, are used at checkout at BJ’s and expire 6 months from the date issued. Cash back can be requested in the form of a check prior to Awards expiring by contacting Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB. My BJ’s Perks® Program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change from time to time. Some exclusions may apply. Visit BJs.com%2Fterms for Program Terms.

**Same-day delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Visit BJs.com%2FSameDayDelivery to determine if same-day delivery is available in your location.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 225 clubs and 156 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005207/en/