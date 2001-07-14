Teledyne FLIR Defense Captures Large, Multi-Year Contract to Provide Medium- and Long-Range Surveillance Systems to Danish Defense Forces

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ( NYSE:TDY, Financial), together with its Denmark-based partner Precision Technic Defence Group, announced that they have signed a seven-year framework agreement with the Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) to provide a variety of medium- and long-range surveillance systems for land, maritime and airborne applications. DALO also has awarded the companies a service and maintenance contract.

The potential contract value is estimated to exceed $100 million over the period of performance.

Teledyne FLIR has offered its SeaFLIR®/TacFLIR® 280-HDEP and SeaFLIR/TacFLIR 380 HLD-X advanced day/night, all-weather imaging systems. The contract allows DALO to procure versions of these products for the Danish Defense Mobile Sensor Systems program, which supports the surveillance needs of its Army, Air Force and Navy users.

“Teledyne FLIR is proud to partner with Precision Technic Defence to continue to supply Danish armed forces with state-of-the-art, gyro-stabilized sensor systems,” said JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense. “We’ve invested heavily in technology upgrades across our lineup, including edge processing and AI capabilities that reduce the cognitive load on operators and improve situational awareness.

“As a trusted industry and regional partner, we look forward to supplying imaging platforms, service and support to Danish defense forces for many years to come,” Lei added.

Designed for full-time, all-weather maritime duty, SeaFLIR+280-HDEP provides long-range target detection, identification, and tracking for a broad range of mission support, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; maritime search and rescue; interdiction; covert operations; and disaster recovery. TacFLIR 280-HDEP is a land-based version of the system used for ground vehicle surveillance and fixed installations, featuring a laser designator. The SeaFLIR%2FTacFLIR+380+HLD-X provides HD multi-spectral imaging, ultra long-range imaging performance, superior image stabilization, and true metadata embedded in digital video, complete with laser designation and rangefinder.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005072/en/