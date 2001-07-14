Seres Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Event Highlighting Opportunities for Microbiome Therapeutics in Infection Protection on January 31, 2022

Seres+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that it will host a webcast investor event on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET.

The event will focus on the development of microbiome therapeutics as a novel approach for infection protection in medically compromised individuals. Clinical data from the Company’s Phase 3 ECOSPOR III trial found SER-109, an investigational oral microbiome therapeutic, to be superior to placebo in reducing CDI recurrence, with 88% of SER-109 patients achieving a sustained clinical response compared to 60% on placebo. Building upon SER-109, Seres is currently evaluating SER-155 in a Phase 1b study in individuals undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and at elevated risk of life-threatening infections. Seres is also evaluating additional preclinical stage programs targeting infection protection in medically compromised patients.

During the investor event, members of Seres’ management and Marcel van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., Head, Division of Hematologic Malignancies, Alan N. Houghton Professor in Immunology, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, will discuss the need for new approaches to prevent serious infections, including antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, and the potential for microbiome therapeutics.

To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and News” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com. To access the event via conference call, please dial 844-277-9450 (domestic) or 336-525-7139 (international) and reference the conference ID number 1971756.

A webcast replay will be available on the Seres website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for approximately 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres’ SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres is evaluating SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis and SER-155 in a Phase 1b study to address gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft-versus-host disease. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005131/en/