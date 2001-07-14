Hologic's Sustainability Leadership Makes Company "A Global Force for Good"

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today the online publication of %26ldquo%3BA+Global+Force+for+Good%2C%26rdquo%3B a report detailing the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements in 2021.

The report highlights how Hologic’s purpose – to enable healthier lives everywhere, every day – makes a positive difference for women, their families and their communities worldwide. The impact includes:

Innovative medical technology products that are focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment of breast and cervical cancers, sexually transmitted infections and other significant medical conditions. Hologic’s products benefited an estimated 347 million lives in fiscal year 2021.

Public health leadership that helps societies continue to manage the pandemic with accurate COVID-19 testing.

The trailblazing Hologic Global Women’s Health Index, which provides a science-backed data roadmap for improving women’s well-being.

The multifaceted Project Health Equality, which elevates awareness, research insights and access to quality healthcare for underserved women.

Stepped-up philanthropic giving to nonprofit groups that advance women’s health, STEM education, or social and racial equality in places where Hologic employees live and work.

A deepened commitment to protecting the environment, with new long-term targets to reduce waste, lower emissions, and increase the use of renewable energy.

“We know we are making the world a better place, we believe we are a model for all that is good in private enterprise, and we, as a purpose-driven company with an extraordinarily engaged team, feel proud and honored to share our story with you through the new sustainability report,” said Steve MacMillan, Hologic’s chairman, president and CEO.

Hologic has increasingly gained attention for its ESG leadership. Last year, the Company’s sustainability accomplishments were a key reason it received recognition from Dow+Jones, Investors+Business+Daily, Newsweek, and the Drucker+Institute.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about Hologic’s sustainability efforts. There can be no assurance that these efforts will be successful, benefit the Company and its stockholders, or improve over time. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any changes in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

