Hilton Celebrates Growth and Development Milestones as Company Prepares for a New, Reinvigorated Era of Travel

Well-positioned to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever, Hilton delivered a record year of development achievements. Already one of the world’s largest hotel companies, Hilton opened 414 properties, adding more than 67,100 rooms to its system, further emphasizing the scale, presence and leading brands of the company’s global portfolio.

“After a year of recovery and growth, it has been incredible to witness the resiliency of the travel industry and our team’s ability to embrace change while serving more guests in more hotels around the world,” said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton. “We believe the desire to travel, experience new cultures and connect with others is core to the human experience. I can speak for all of us at Hilton when I say we’re looking forward to welcoming our guests and helping them make new memories in 2022.”

Global development efforts have continued to show strong performance through the pandemic. Hilton ended 2021 with more than 6,800 hotels across 18 brands in six continents, with robust net unit growth of 5.6%. The company’s development pipeline includes nearly 2,670 hotels representing approximately 408,000 rooms, nearly half of which are under construction.

“Hilton’s development continues to be a key performance indicator of how well-positioned we are for the long-term,” said Kevin Jacobs, CFO and president, global development, Hilton. “Hotel owners choose to work with us because of our premium commercial performance. With our capital light business model, we strive to maximize net unit growth, while continuing to deliver value for all our stakeholders.”

Celebrating A Year of Market and Category Milestones

Historic Las Vegas Development: Hilton notably expanded its presence in the Las Vegas market, which is now home to 13 brands, including all three of our luxury brands, 36 hotels and more than 12,000 rooms. In June 2021, Hilton and Genting Group partnered in the historic opening of Resorts+World+Las+Vegas, the largest multi-brand resort in Hilton’s history, integrating three premium brands – the largest Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in the world, one of the first LXR Hotels & Resorts locations in the U.S. and a marquee Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel. Additionally, Curio Collection by Hilton re-emerged in Las Vegas with the introduction of Virgin+Hotels+Las+Vegas%2C+Curio+Collection+by+Hilton.

Hilton%26rsquo%3Bs+all-inclusive+portfolio expanded in 2021 with openings in the Caribbean and Latin America, including Hilton+Cancun%2C+an+All-Inclusive+Resort%2C+Hilton+Vallarta+Riviera+All-Inclusive+Resort, Mangrove+Beach+Corendon+Cura%26ccedil%3Bao+All-Inclusive+Resort%2C+Curio+Collection+by+Hilton and The+Yucatan+Playa+del+Carmen+All-Inclusive+Resort%2C+Tapestry+Collection+by+Hilton. Hilton’s lifestyle brands gained momentum in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Brazil. Canopy by Hilton made its debuts in France, UK and Spain. Motto by Hilton announced plans to open its first hotel in Europe with Motto Rotterdam Blaak in the Netherlands in 2022. Additionally, Brazil welcomed two Hilton brands with the debuts of Canopy+by+Hilton+Sao+Paulo+Jardins and Almenat+Hotel%2C+Tapestry+Collection+by+Hilton.

gained momentum in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Brazil. made its debuts in France, UK and Spain. announced plans to open its first hotel in Europe with Motto Rotterdam Blaak in the Netherlands in 2022. Additionally, Brazil welcomed two Hilton brands with the debuts of Canopy+by+Hilton+Sao+Paulo+Jardins and Almenat+Hotel%2C+Tapestry+Collection+by+Hilton. Asia Pacific Growth: Hilton+Nagasaki’s flagship opening marked the company’s 500 th hotel in Asia Pacific, while Hilton+Lanzhou+City+Center’s opening marked the 400 th hotel in the Greater China and Mongolia region.

Hilton+Nagasaki’s flagship opening marked the company’s 500 hotel in Asia Pacific, while Hilton+Lanzhou+City+Center’s opening marked the 400 hotel in the Greater China and Mongolia region. Washington, D.C. Expansion: The companyintroduced its 25th hotel within the portfolio in Washington, D.C. with the debut of Hilton+Washington+DC+Capitol+Hill.

Recognizing Year of “Firsts” for the Brand Portfolios with Market Expansions

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts expanded the brand’s West Coast presence with the opening of Waldorf+Astoria+Monarch+Beach+Resort+%26amp%3B+Club in Dana Pointe, California and signed a+milestone+management+agreement with Orix Real Estate Corporation to expand the brand into Osaka, Japan in 2025.

expanded the brand’s West Coast presence with the opening of Waldorf+Astoria+Monarch+Beach+Resort+%26amp%3B+Club in Dana Pointe, California and signed a+milestone+management+agreement with Orix Real Estate Corporation to expand the brand into Osaka, Japan in 2025. Management agreement was signed for the first Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in California with Conrad+Los+Angeles (opening Spring 2022) as well as the first in Tulum with Conrad+Tulum+Riviera+Maya.

property in California with Conrad+Los+Angeles (opening Spring 2022) as well as the first in Tulum with Conrad+Tulum+Riviera+Maya. LXR Hotels & Resorts was introduced in Africa and the Indian Ocean with Mango+House+Seychelles and in Asia Pacific with ROKU+KYOTO%2C+LXR+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts.

was introduced in Africa and the Indian Ocean with Mango+House+Seychelles and in Asia Pacific with ROKU+KYOTO%2C+LXR+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts. Signia by Hilton debuted with the conversion and rebrand of Signia+by+Hilton+Orlando+Bonnet+Creek. Additionally, Signia+by+Hilton+Atlanta broke ground at Georgia World Congress Center.

debuted with the conversion and rebrand of Signia+by+Hilton+Orlando+Bonnet+Creek. Additionally, Signia+by+Hilton+Atlanta broke ground at Georgia World Congress Center. Curio Collection by Hilton surpassed 100 properties worldwide with the opening of Sable+at+Navy+Pier+Chicago%2C+Curio+Collection+by+Hilton.

surpassed 100 properties worldwide with the opening of Sable+at+Navy+Pier+Chicago%2C+Curio+Collection+by+Hilton. DoubleTree by Hilton extended its international reach to its 50 th trading market with the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Frankfurt Niederrad, the brand’s first in Germany.

extended its international reach to its 50 trading market with the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Frankfurt Niederrad, the brand’s first in Germany. Tapestry Collection by Hilton introduced properties in Europe and the Chinese Mainland, including Atocha+Hotel+Madrid%2C+Tapestry+Collection+by+Hilton and Hollick+Hotel+Wen%26rsquo%3Ban%2C+Tapestry+Collection+by+Hilton.

introduced properties in Europe and the Chinese Mainland, including Atocha+Hotel+Madrid%2C+Tapestry+Collection+by+Hilton and Hollick+Hotel+Wen%26rsquo%3Ban%2C+Tapestry+Collection+by+Hilton. Motto by Hilton announced plans to open its first hotels in Europe and Latin America in 2022 with Motto Rotterdam Blaak in the Netherlands and Motto Tulum in Mexico.

announced plans to open its first hotels in Europe and Latin America in 2022 with Motto Rotterdam Blaak in the Netherlands and Motto Tulum in Mexico. Hilton Garden Inn entered into Australasia, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta with Hilton+Garden+Inn+Albany, Hilton+Garden+Inn+Seoul+Gangnam, Hilton+Garden+Inn+Phuket+Bang+Tao and Hilton+Garden+Inn+Jakarta+Taman+Palem, respectively. Additionally, the brand launched its large-scale+franchise+model+in+China, welcoming investors and independent owners to explore franchising opportunities.

entered into Australasia, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta with Hilton+Garden+Inn+Albany, Hilton+Garden+Inn+Seoul+Gangnam, Hilton+Garden+Inn+Phuket+Bang+Tao and Hilton+Garden+Inn+Jakarta+Taman+Palem, respectively. Additionally, the brand launched its large-scale+franchise+model+in+China, welcoming investors and independent owners to explore franchising opportunities. Hampton by Hilton celebrated milestones throughout the year, surpassing 2,700 open hotels and expanding into Ireland, Uzbekistan and Qatar, as well as the Cayman Islands with Hampton+by+Hilton+Grand+Cayman. Hampton also remains the fastest-growing international hotel brand in China, marking 200 open hotels, with an additional 600 signed development deals within the country. Additionally, starting 2022 strong, the brand was recognized for the 13 th year in a row as the No. 1 hotel franchise by %3Ci%3EEntrepreneur%3C%2Fi%3E%26rsquo%3Bs+Franchise+500%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, tying the record for most total No. 1 rankings in the Hotels & Motels category.

celebrated milestones throughout the year, surpassing 2,700 open hotels and expanding into Ireland, Uzbekistan and Qatar, as well as the Cayman Islands with Hampton+by+Hilton+Grand+Cayman. Hampton also remains the fastest-growing international hotel brand in China, marking 200 open hotels, with an additional 600 signed development deals within the country. Additionally, starting 2022 strong, the brand was recognized for the 13 year in a row as the No. 1 hotel franchise by %3Ci%3EEntrepreneur%3C%2Fi%3E%26rsquo%3Bs+Franchise+500%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, tying the record for most total No. 1 rankings in the Hotels & Motels category. %3Cb%3ETru+by+Hilton%3C%2Fb%3E opened its 200 th hotel, adding nearly 100 hotels during the pandemic, and announced expansion into the Caribbean and Latin America, with developments in Brazil, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

hotel, adding nearly 100 hotels during the pandemic, and announced expansion into the Caribbean and Latin America, with developments in Brazil, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Homewood Suites by Hilton unveiled a comprehensive brand refresh with a game-changing, all-new prototype – %26lsquo%3BPrototype+10.0%26rsquo%3B – designed to offer added value and versatility for owners and developers, while exceeding the needs of guests who want the comforts of home.

unveiled a comprehensive brand refresh with a game-changing, all-new prototype – %26lsquo%3BPrototype+10.0%26rsquo%3B – designed to offer added value and versatility for owners and developers, while exceeding the needs of guests who want the comforts of home. Home2 Suites by Hilton became one of the fastest-growing hotel brands as it reached 500+open+properties in just 10 years and touts the largest pipeline in the U.S., with 437 properties in development. The brand also debuted+in+China, with the opening of the first of 1,000 Home2 Suites by Hilton properties in the region.

In addition to development milestones, Hilton continued to innovate+to+meet+the+evolving+needs+of+travelers with the introduction of industry-leading programs and products, such as Confirmed+Connecting+Rooms+by+Hilton and Hilton+Honors+Digital+Key+Share, and the evolution of brand standards, including expanding its pet-friendly+offerings. To learn more, visit newsroom.hilton.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,800 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2021 World’s Best Workplaces list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. In 2021, in addition to opening more than one hotel a day, Hilton introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 128 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy. With the free Hilton+Honors+app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

