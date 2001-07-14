Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox to Perform Plus A Special Moment from Lizzo During "iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T" Special Event and National On-Air Celebration of Black Culture and Impact in America

iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in the U.S., today announced the second annual “iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T” a month-long on-air celebration that will culminate with a special event featuring performances by Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox and more, plus a special moment from Lizzo at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles and Black-owned businesses across the country. The event will also feature special appearances from J. Cole, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Bas and more. The special event will exclusively stream on TikTok and broadcast on iHeartMedia Hip-Hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app. iHeartRadio Living Black! is the first collaboration between iHeartMedia and TikTok, and the companies are exploring even more ways to bring compelling and unique programming to their audiences together in the future.

iHeartRadio Living Black! will spotlight the power of Black culture – past, present and future – throughout Black History Month in February. The month-long celebration will feature conversations that educate, inspire and celebrate the Black experience through a mix of custom audio tributes from artists, influencers and thought leaders that will air across iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations in every format. iHeartMedia national and on-air personalities including The Breakfast Club – Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy – as well as Big Boy will honor trailblazers, modern history makers and future change-makers of Black culture.

Produced by Emmy and Grammy award-winning producer Rikki Hughes of Magic Lemonade, and a 2022 AT&T Dream in Black Future Maker, the “iHeartRadio Living Black!” special event on February 23 will pay homage to the culture that sets the trends, creates the moments, and moves the world. The show will weave once-in-a-lifetime performances into a powerful audio and visual celebration of the Black experience featuring artists, actors, creators, and Black leaders who have shaped culture. Many of the artists included in this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black! have made a major impact on the culture by sharing their music and perspective with the world's most-passionate fans on TikTok, and now they will come together in celebration of Black History Month.

“We are thrilled to once again honor Black History Month and Black culture through on-going and informative discussions about race and some very special performances during this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black!,” said Doc Wynter, President of Hip Hop and R&B Programming for iHeartMedia. “We can’t think of a better way to spotlight our community than partnering with these incredible artists and trailblazers, as together we celebrate the impact that Black lives have on American culture with a month-long celebration that will culminate with a special event across iHeartRadio’s stations nationwide and on TikTok.”

“iHeartRadio Living Black is a bold celebration of Black culture and showcases the beauty and influence of the Black experience,” said Thea Mitchem, Executive VP of Programming Hip Hop and R&B Strategy for iHeartMedia. “We’re thrilled to build upon the Living Black! foundation in our second year and excited to once again work with Magic Lemonade on this wonderful celebration.”

“We are excited to collaborate with iHeartRadio Living Black! on this special event that recognizes some of the most influential people in Black culture,” said Angela Burgin, Director of Marketing and Special Experiences for AT&T. “This platform connects the community, including members of AT&T’s Dream in Black Future Makers, together to amplify, celebrate and elevate Black voices.”

The event will also be available after the premiere via iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook beginning February 24 at 8:00pm ET / 5:00 p.m. PT through March 6. The “iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T” is an initiative of AT&T Dream in Black. The AT&T Dream in Black platform highlights initiatives like “iHeartRadio Living Black!” that view the world and creativity through an Afro-futuristic lens that is rooted in AT&T’s technology and innovation, and connects them to greater possibilities. Additional proud sponsors of this year's “iHeartRadio Living Black!” include Peacock, with more to be announced.

For more information on iHeartRadio Living Black!, visit iheart.com%2Flivingblack. For more information on how AT&T’s Dream in Black is celebrating the culture and the creators who shape it, visit www.attdreaminblack.com.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next three podcast publishers combined, and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005222/en/