ATA Creativity Global Recognized as a 2021 Influential International Education Brand and Most Trusted Creative Arts Brand by Parents

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that the Company was recognized as a 2021 Influential International Education Brand at the 2021 Echo China Tencent Education Summit in December, which is widely recognized by the China education industry and the general public as a highly influential event since it was first held 14 years ago. ACG was also distinguished as one of the Most Trusted Creative Arts Brand by Parents at the 2021 “Sound Through China” Education Annual Summit hosted by China National Radio, a key national news website under the umbrella of China Central Radio and Television Station, which is regarded as one of the most influential online media outlets in China.



Management Commentary

Mr. Kevin Ma, Chairman and CEO of ACG, stated, “We are thrilled that ACG is being recognized by the industry and the greater public for its leading position in the international creative arts education space. We believe that ACG is differentiated by our unwavering commitment to enabling positive outcomes for our students as they pursue an international education in creative arts. Our goal is to not only provide a quality education that would result in a student receiving multiple admissions offers from top institutions around the world but also to enrich this process with experiential learning opportunities, including bootcamps, internships, educational tours and others. ACG’s extensive portfolio of offerings and services, as well as our standing in the industry and network of relationships with reputable art colleges and universities around the world, have allowed us to provide a unique educational experience for our students.”

Mr. Ma continued, “As further validation of ACG’s positive student outcomes, we are pleased to share that our students have received a significant number of admissions offers and scholarships from applications submitted in 2021 by our portfolio training students and those who participated in overseas study counselling programs. These offers have come from the likes of Carnegie Mellon University, New York University, Cornell University, and Chicago University and prestigious arts colleges including the Rhode Island School of Design, Parsons School of Design, School of the Art Institute of Chicago, the Pratt Institute, University College London, Royal College of Art, among others. We take pride in guiding our students on all aspects of their arts education journey, and we look forward to serving a growing population of students with diverse needs as demonstrated by the additional offerings launched with the opening of the ACG International Arts Foundation Program Center and the Shuren-ACG Arts Center in late 2021.”

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “future,” “look forward to,” “plan,” “should,” “will,” and similar terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about ACG’s plan and efforts to transform itself into a leading international education service provider and ACG’s plans to serve more students as a result of its newly launched ACG International Arts Foundation Program Center and Shuren-ACG Arts Center. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections by ACG, and are subject to governmental approvals and other conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. The Company cannot assure you that its expectations and assumptions will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals: