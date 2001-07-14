Kent Fisher Has Joined Greenhill as a Senior Advisor Focused on Aerospace, Defense and Aviation Services

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL), a leading independent investment bank, announced today that Kent Fisher has joined the Firm as a Senior Advisor focused on the aerospace, defense and aviation services sectors.

Mr. Fisher had a distinguished career encompassing several leadership positions during 25 years with The Boeing Company. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, a unit of The Boeing Company that reported revenues of $32 billion in 2019. Previously, he led Boeing’s Corporate Development group and during his three-year tenure in that position, Boeing closed more than 18 transactions totaling more than $11 billion in transaction value. Prior to his time in Corporate Development, he held a variety of positions in Boeing Supplier Management, including as Vice President and General Manager of Supplier Management at Boeing Commercial Airplanes where he directed annual spending of more than $40 billion to acquire more than a billion parts and assemblies for Boeing’s airplane manufacturing and commercial services.

Scott L. Bok, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Greenhill, said, “We are pleased to bring a leading aerospace executive on board as a Senior Advisor. Kent’s extensive knowledge of key industry trends, as well as his broad relationships across the aerospace industry, will be invaluable as we continue to seek to be the trusted advisor of choice in the aerospace industry. Further, given his deep background in complicated supply chain issues and the supply chain challenges facing many industries in today’s global economy, we believe his expertise stands to serve our clients in the aerospace industry and far beyond.”

Mr. Fisher adds, “I have seen Greenhill in action and I am thrilled to be joining such a global firm with a clear strategy and excellent reputation. The aerospace industry is at a critical inflection point two years into the global pandemic and I look forward to working closely with the team in formulating advice for organizations navigating the quickly evolving industry environment. I believe clients are increasingly choosing independent firms like Greenhill when considering complex M&A and corporate finance transactions around the world.”

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, private equity sponsors, family offices, institutions and governments globally. Greenhill acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

