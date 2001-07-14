Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Completion of Rights Offering

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the “Fund”) announced today that its rights offering to purchase up to 2,542,593 shares of a newly issued class of Convertible Preferred Stock at $25.00 per share expired on January 21, 2022.

Based on preliminary results provided by American Stock Transfer & Trust Co., the Fund’s subscription agent, a total of 2,334,954 shares will be issued for which the Fund will receive a total of $58,373,850. It is anticipated that the shares will be issued within the next few days.

Additional information about the Fund is available on its website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.specialopportunitiesfundinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005482/en/