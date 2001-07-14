Hims & Hers Mobile Platform Now Available on the App Store

Hims+%26amp%3B+Hers+Health%2C+Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced the next step in its effort to fundamentally reshape what it means to access and experience great modern healthcare with the launch of the Hims & Hers mobile platform. The app is available for download now on iOS here.

Hims & Hers Mobile App is Now Available on the App Store. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Today marks one of the most exciting days in our Company’s history as we further advance towards our future of fundamentally reshaping what it means to access and experience great modern healthcare,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and Co-Founder of Hims & Hers. “The Hims & Hers mobile app will allow our over 500,000 subscription Members a truly unique way to take ownership and control of their health and wellness and we anticipate this Platform will be the foundation on which we build and invest in this future, further bundling additional value for our Members.”

As previously+announced, the new mobile app will provide consumers with an even more accessible, holistic, supportive—and even proactive—approach to their health and wellness. The app will provide Hims & Hers Members with access to curated content, 24/7 concierge services, ongoing access to medical experts and the ability to schedule consultations, and a wide range of health and wellness products in the Member Store.

Beginning today, consumers with iOS devices will now be able to:

Start guided programs with videos developed with input from our expert medical advisors. From topics related to reducing anxiety to resolving hormonal acne, we believe Programs are an innovative new form factor that will help make the best medical expertise available to the masses.

Manage all the details of your treatment in one place and conveniently access virtual care or edit your subscriptions.

Seamless tracking. Get up-to-date shipment tracking each month with easy notifications all the way to your door

Access live 24/7 Concierge support. Within the Care section of the app, Hims & Hers Members will have around the clock access to highly-trained coordinators helping Members navigate the ecosystem, coordinate with their virtual care team or getting them answers to questions about their treatment.

Engage in Community Q&As with providers. Submit your burning questions confidentially and get real answers to frequently asked questions from licensed medical professionals.

Access to the exclusive Member Shop. Get access to new and up-and-coming products and everyday favorites from Hims & Hers with recommendations curated just for you.

To learn more about Hims & Hers' holistic, supportive and proactive vision for personalized health care and to learn more about the app, please visit: app.forhims.com, app.forhers.com or install the Hims & Hers app directly from the App Store.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

