RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd Buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd. As of 2021Q4, RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 5,041,985 shares, 72.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 431,185 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.17% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 277,800 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 47,840 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.07% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62.17%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 431,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.07%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $402.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 47,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.