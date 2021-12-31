Lincoln Capital Corp Buys Textron Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, GoDaddy Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

New Purchases: TXT, VZ, PTON, EFA, EEM, ZTS, EL, JNJ, PH, QCOM, CC,

TXT, VZ, PTON, EFA, EEM, ZTS, EL, JNJ, PH, QCOM, CC, Added Positions: FB, GSLC, IVV, SCHO, NMIH, SCHW, GOOGL, INTC, NFLX, JPM, GOOG, TSLA, AMZN, VLUE, COST, UNP, TECH, PAYX, ODFL, LOW, IEF, IJR, KLAC, SCHB, ACN,

FB, GSLC, IVV, SCHO, NMIH, SCHW, GOOGL, INTC, NFLX, JPM, GOOG, TSLA, AMZN, VLUE, COST, UNP, TECH, PAYX, ODFL, LOW, IEF, IJR, KLAC, SCHB, ACN, Reduced Positions: SGOV, TMUS, QUAL, AMGN, AN, DIS, IBM, BX, CFG, SPY,

SGOV, TMUS, QUAL, AMGN, AN, DIS, IBM, BX, CFG, SPY, Sold Out: GDDY, V, ILMN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Textron Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, GoDaddy Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Visa Inc, Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln Capital Corp. As of 2021Q4, Lincoln Capital Corp owns 74 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 282,118 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,653 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,787 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 140,598 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 69,123 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.96%

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34. The stock is now traded at around $71.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 42,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 22,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $27.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $200.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 767.71%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $303.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 8,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 76.66%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $439.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 74,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2601.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced to a holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 69.01%. The sale prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.01. The stock is now traded at around $100.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Lincoln Capital Corp still held 14,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 52.44%. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $101.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Lincoln Capital Corp still held 12,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 20.41%. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $227.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Lincoln Capital Corp still held 2,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 38.94%. The sale prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Lincoln Capital Corp still held 1,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 28.45%. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $137.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Lincoln Capital Corp still held 1,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 24.8%. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Lincoln Capital Corp still held 1,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.